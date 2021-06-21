EAU CLAIRE — Sunday’s rainstorm may have canceled a few Father’s Day barbecues and golf rounds, but it did wonders for the mood of Chippewa Valley crop farmers.
After a spring with nearly 30% below normal precipitation left the region with abnormally dry growing conditions, more than 2 inches of rain in the Eau Claire area likely came just in time to prevent widespread crop damage, according to local agriculture agents.
“Yesterday was what many of us call a season-saver,” Chippewa County agriculture agent Jerry Clark said Monday. “That was probably a multimillion-dollar rain.”
Before Sunday’s soaker, some Chippewa Valley farms were experiencing corn starting to wilt, especially in places with sandy soil that dries out quickly in unusually hot conditions such as the region has endured in recent weeks, Clark said.
“If you talk to most farmers, they’d say rain was desperately needed,” he said. “If it hadn’t rained this week, we would have started to see more stress on crops.”
Eau Claire County dairy and livestock agent Lyssa Seefeldt also said Sunday’s rain offered a timely reprieve for farmers.
“We’re still running a little short of average, but yesterday helped quite a bit,” Seefeldt said Monday. “We got the moisture when we needed it.”
Through 4 p.m. Sunday, year-to-date precipitation in Eau Claire was 3.56 inches below normal, according to AccuWeather, but that moisture deficit had dropped to about 1.5 inches 24 hours later.
Another positive is that for the most part Sunday’s precipitation came in the form of a slow, soaking rain that was absorbed by parched soil instead of just running off fields, Seefeldt said.
Barron County farmer Eric Weber said his fields also received a decent amount of rain Sunday that was almost all absorbed into the soil.
“That really helps. That’ll get us by for a while,” he said.
Before the latest rainfall, Weber said fields in that area were drier than farmers would like.
“Overall, my fields are doing pretty good — a little bit of drought stress but not too bad,” said Weber, who placed second in northern Wisconsin in the Wisconsin Corn Growers Association’s 2020 yield contest.
Weber’s fields tend to tolerate limited rain better than some, he said, because of his focus on soil conservation — little or no tilling minimizes the loss of topsoil, which helps with water infiltration — and the use of biodegradable film on some land to preserve its water content. With the help of timely rain and adequate heat, Weber expects to meet or exceed his 2020 corn yield this year.
Conditions are significantly worse in southeastern Wisconsin, where several counties are in a state of severe drought, according to a report from the U.S. Drought Monitor released last week. The report indicated that Eau Claire County, southern Dunn and Chippewa counties and many counties to the south were in moderate drought, while much of northern Wisconsin was considered abnormally dry.
With widespread drought in the northern and western United States, crop prices are starting to rise in anticipation of an impact on supply, which could provide an income boost for farmers fortunate enough to have strong yields but could further squeeze struggling dairy farmers who need to buy feed for their cows. said Dunn County agriculture agent Katie Wantoch.
In west-central Wisconsin, Clark said, soil conditions are quite variable because the region has had mostly small, isolated rainstorms this spring that have left some farms with plenty of moisture while others nearby were forced to rely on irrigation systems or ride out the dry weather in hopes it didn’t put too much stress on their crops.
Ultimately, Clark said, most corn crops in the region appear to be on pace to meet the traditional “knee high by the Fourth of July” standard.
Wantoch suggested more rain will be important when corn reaches the pollination stage in mid-July.
“Knock on wood, we’ll continue to get timely rain,” she said.