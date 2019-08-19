The recipes I share are inspired most by what is seasonal and the holidays on the calendar. Summer of course means garden-fresh produce is abundant. Fall means apples, squash and heartier comfort foods are making an appearance. Holiday meals are not far behind.
For our family, late summer also means we have pork ready to fill the freezer thanks to the market hogs raised by our children for the county fair each summer. This year is no exception, so finding new, easy ways to use the pork is a priority.
Today’s pork is an easy way to add healthy, lean meat to your diet. According to the Wisconsin Pork Producers Association Organization website, wppa.org, it “compares favorably for fat, calories and cholesterol with many other types of meat and poultry. While providing a greater amount of vitamins and minerals, many pork cuts are as lean or leaner than chicken.”
The website continues with, “pork tenderloin, for example, is just as lean as skinless chicken breast and meets governmental guidelines for ‘extra lean.’ In total, eight cuts meet the USDA guidelines for ‘lean,' with less than 10 grams of fat, 4.5 grams of saturated fat and 95 milligrams of cholesterol per serving. Any cuts from the loin, like pork chops and roasts, are leaner than skinless chicken thighs, according to USDA data.”
With confirmation that pork can be a healthy choice, I found marinades to be a great way to add fun flavors to a variety of pork cuts. Here are some guidelines to consider when using marinades:
• Marinades permeate the surface of the meat to add flavor, the process isn’t designed to tenderize. If using a thicker cut of pork, score the meat with a knife before marinating to allow the juices to seep in.
• For safety sake, always marinate pork in the refrigerator and never reuse a marinade for basting.
• Typically, marinate pork for at least 30 minutes and as long as two days. If the recipe is citrus heavy, err on the shorter end of the spectrum to prevent the marinade from breaking down the meat and creating mushy results.
• After marinated pork has cooked, season with salt and pepper, but perhaps slightly less than usual if the spices were used in the marinade.
A marinade from yummly.com I enjoy using when grilling pork chops is the Island Marinade. Simply combine ½ cup of orange juice, 4 tablespoons of lime juice, three crushed garlic cloves, 2 teaspoons of dried thyme and a tablespoon of honey in a Ziploc bag. Add 4 pork chops to the bag, seal and refrigerate overnight. Discard any leftover marinade before grilling the chops.
Pork Tenderloin Recipe Easy Sheet Pan Dinner
2 1-pound pork tenderloins, trimmed
1/4 C hoisin sauce
1 lb green beans, stems trimmed
1 1/2 lb baby potatoes cut in half lengthwise
3 Tbsp olive oil
Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
4 Tbsp butter softened
2 Tbsp freshly minced chives
1 garlic clove minced into paste
Nonstick cooking spray
Lower oven rack to middle lower position and preheat oven to 450 degrees. Spray heavy duty baking sheet with nonstick cooking spray.
In a large bowl, combine green beans with 1 tablespoon of olive oil, 1/4 teaspoon of kosher salt and 1/4 teaspoon of freshly ground pepper. Arrange green beans in center of baking sheet.
In the same bowl, toss potatoes with 2 tablespoons of olive oil, 1/4 teaspoon of kosher salt and 1/4 teaspoon of freshly ground pepper. Transfer to baking sheet and arrange on either side of green beans, cut side down.
Lay tenderloins, not touching, over green beans and brush with hoisin sauce, sprinkle lightly with salt and pepper. Roast for 20 to 25 minutes, or until thickest part of tenderloins reaches 140 degrees on a meat thermometer.
While tenderloin is roasting, combine butter, chives, garlic, 1/4 salt and 1/4 pepper. When tenderloin is done cooking, remove sheet pan and top each tenderloin with one tablespoon of garlic herb better and let rest before slicing. Top potatoes and green beans with remaining two tablespoon of garlic herb butter and serve. Makes 4 servings. Recipe and photo courtesy of number-2-pencil.com.
Boneless Pork Chops in Creamy Garlic Spinach Sauce
3 pork chops, boneless
Salt and fresh cracked pepper, to taste
1 tsp paprika
2 tsp olive oil
2 Tbsp butter
6 cloves garlic, finely minced
1 small yellow onion, minced
1/3 C vegetable or chicken stock
1 3/4 C half and half or heavy cream
3 C baby spinach
1 tsp Italian seasoning
1 tsp crushed red chili pepper flakes, optional
1/4 C fresh grated Parmesan cheese, optional
Fresh chopped parsley
Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Season the pork chops on both sides with paprika, salt and pepper, and sear in the hot pan, for 3 to 5 minutes on each side depending on the thickness, or until cooked to your liking. Remove pork chops from the pan and set aside.
Melt butter in the remaining cooking juices in the same pan. Add garlic, onion, Italian seasoning, and red crushed chili pepper and stir-fry until fragrant, about one minute. Add in the vegetable or chicken stock, and allow to reduce a little.
Reduce heat to low heat, add the half and half (or heavy cream), and bring to a gentle simmer. Adjust seasoning with salt and pepper.
Add the spinach leaves and allow to wilt in the sauce, and stir in the Parmesan cheese (if using). Allow sauce to simmer for a further minute until cheese melts through the sauce.
Transfer the pork chops back into the pan to reheat; sprinkle with the parsley, and spoon the sauce over each pork chops. Serve over steamed vegetables, zucchini noodles or cauliflower rice.
Note — You can use dry white wine instead of vegetable stock if you prefer. Recipe and photo courtesy of eatwell101.com.
Instant Pot Pressure Cooker Pulled Pork
3 to 4 lbs boneless pork shoulder cut into 3 to 4 pieces
Sauce for Pressure Cooking
2 C barbecue sauce
1 1/2 C beer of choice or Coke, Dr. Pepper or water/ beef broth
1/4 C apple cider vinegar
1/4 C molasses
1/3 C brown sugar
1 Tbsp liquid smoke
1 Tbsp minced garlic
1 Tbsp onion powder
1 tsp smoked paprika
1 tsp chili powder use more for a spicier pulled pork
1 tsp ground thyme
1 tsp ground mustard
1/4 tsp ground cinnamon
After Pressure Cooking
1 C barbecue sauce
1/2 leftover cooking sauce
Coleslaw
6 Sesame seed buns
Combine all the sauce ingredients in a large bowl and stir well to fully combine. Add the pork pieces to the Instant Pot and pour the sauce on top of them. Lock the lid, and make sure the valve points to sealed. Select high pressure and cook for 60 minutes. When the pork is done cooking and you hear the beeping sound, do a 10 to 20 minute natural pressure release. Manually release the remaining pressure and carefully remove the lid.
Gently remove the pork from the pressure cooker, add it to a large, dip dish and shred it using two forks.
Strain the cooking liquid, and reserve about 2 cups.
Select sauté and add the shredded pork back to the cooking pot, add the remaining 1 cup of barbecue sauce and ½ cup of the cooking liquid. Stir to combine and bring to a simmer, stirring and tossing frequently. If needed add another ½ cup of cooking liquid.
Serve pulled pork immediately on buns, topped with coleslaw, if desired, and more barbecue sauce.
Store pulled pork in an airtight container in the refrigerator for 3 to 4 days. Store the remaining one cup of cooking liquid in the refrigerator as well to reheat with the pulled pork in case it needs more liquid. Recipe and photo courtesy of sweetandsavorymeals.com.
Stuffed Pork Chops with Browned Butter Apple Filling
4 1-inch thick center cut boneless pork loin chops
Salt and cracked black pepper
4 oz smoked Gouda cheese
Browned Butter Apple Filling
4 Tbsp salted butter
1 small shallot, minced
1 small Granny Smith apple diced into small cubes, skin on
1 Tbsp fresh sage, chopped
1 pinch salt and pepper, to taste
Preheat grill to medium high heat (around 375 degrees ).
In a medium skillet over medium high heat, melt the butter. Stir frequently and continue cooking for 1 to 2 minutes, or until the milk solids in the butter have started to brown and the butter smells a little nutty.
Stir in the shallots and apples. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in the fresh sage and season with salt and pepper. Reduce the heat to low and keep warm.
Set pork chops on a stable cutting board. Carefully use the tip of a sharp knife to cut a pocket in the side of each pork chop. Go slowly so you don't cut all the way through the chop.
Stuff each pork chop with 1 oz of the smoked Gouda. Use a spoon to stuff each pork chop with 1/4 of the apple filling mixture. Press the filling in as tightly as you can and use your hands to bring the open edges closer together. Secure the edges of the pork chop together with toothpicks. Season the pork chops on all sides with salt and black pepper.
Place the pork chops on the grill. Close the lid and cook for 5 to 6 minutes.
Open the lid and use tongs to carefully flip the stuffed pork chops over to the direct heat side of the grill. Cook on direct heat for 4 to 5 more minutes or until the internal temperature reads 145 degrees.
Remove from the grill and allow them to rest for 5 to 6 minutes before serving. Makes 4 servings. Recipe and photo courtesy of heygrillhey.com.
Warm Bacon Cheddar Dip
1 8-oz block cream cheese, softened to room temp
1 tsp chili powder
1/2 tsp salt
1/2 tsp pepper
1 cup salsa
1 small tomato, diced
1/4 C sliced black olives, drained well (optional)
1 C shredded Mexican style cheese blend
1 C cooked and crumbled bacon
Sliced green onions for topping
Preheat oven to 350 degrees (if serving warm). In a large bowl, beat together cream cheese, chili powder, salt, pepper and salsa.
Spread mixture into an ungreased 9-inch pie pan (or similar size baking dish). Top with tomatoes, sliced black olives, shredded cheese and crumbled bacon.
At this point you can dig in with some tortilla chips or bake in preheated oven for about 10 to 15 minutes until warmed through and cheese is melted.
Top with sliced green onions and serve with tortilla chips. This dip can be served warm or cold. If you are serving cold, prepare according to the directions and serve immediately or cover with plastic wrap and place in refrigerator until ready to serve. Makes 8 servings. Recipe and photo courtesy of thecountrycook.net.
Hawaiian Ham Steaks
2 large ham steaks
¼ C butter
¼ C red wine vinegar
½ C brown sugar
Dash cinnamon
Pineapple Sauce:
1½ C crushed pineapple (use a slotted spoon to scoop and measure pineapple)
Dash cloves
Dash cinnamon
2 Tbsp apple jelly
Melt butter, vinegar, cinnamon and brown sugar over medium high heat until combined. Simmer for a couple minutes until bubbly. Add pieces of ham steak to skillet. Simmer for ten minutes and flip steaks. Simmer for ten more minutes. Remove from skillet and set on plate. Cover with aluminum foil to keep warm until serving time.
Add pineapple, cinnamon, cloves and apple jelly to skillet. Simmer until thickened.
Serve over ham steaks. Makes 6 servings. Recipe courtesy of littledairyontheprairie.com.