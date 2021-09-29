EAU CLAIRE — The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is suing the former head of an Altoona firm over numerous claims he lied to clients about insurance policies and investments.
The regulatory agency filed a civil lawsuit against Michael F. Shillin last week in the U.S. District Court for Western Wisconsin, accusing him of defrauding investors and engaging in manipulative and deceptive practices.
“Shillin systematically betrayed their trust, plying them with lies,” attorney Jonathan Polish wrote on behalf of the SEC. “Too often, the results were devastating.”
Among those situations was a client Shillin convinced to change his life insurance policy for a plan that included long-term care coverage. Now diagnosed with stage 4 cancer, the client has learned he has no such policy or benefits, Polish wrote.
Another client retired early after Shillin told him he was $450,000 richer due to stock investments, which did not actually exist, according to the SEC’s civil complaint.
The 15-page document filed a week ago states Shillin lied to clients between December 2014 and December 2020 while working as a financial adviser and broker in the Chippewa Valley.
Shillin had told some clients he’d invested their money into stocks for high-profile companies including SpaceX, 23andMe, Fitbit, Zoom and Pinterest, the SEC claims. However that was not the case.
The SEC accuses Shillin of setting up an online system where clients could check their portfolios, but it included securities they didn’t own and profits they were not making.
Shillin also told some clients that he was buying bonds, structured notes and dividend-paying stocks that would have regular, periodic returns. He didn’t actually buy these investment products, the SEC says, but he did periodically put deposits into clients’ accounts disguised as interest to keep the ruse going. Money for those payments came from clients’ investment principal or loans taken out on their behalf.
“These clients had no idea Shillin was using their own money to pull the wool over their eyes, including by saddling some of them with fresh debt,” stated the SEC’s complaint.
Shillin got commissions and fees based on a percentage of the assets he managed for clients, which the SEC said amounted to “several hundreds of thousands of dollars.”
The SEC’s lawsuit seeks to enjoin Shillin from engaging in similar conduct in the future, pay civil fines and to give up “ill-gotten gains” he received from crimes he’s accused of committing.
Shillin has until Nov. 22 to file a written answer the SEC’s civil complaint in federal court.
Previously an Eau Claire resident, the lawsuit filed against Shillin, 32, now lists an address in Appleton for him. The Leader-Telegram’s attempts to find a current phone number to reach Shillin on Wednesday were unsuccessful.
He had worked at Raymond James Financial Services in Chippewa Falls from August 2014 until he was fired in May 2018 for failing to follow that firm’s policies, according to the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority’s BrokerCheck profile on Shillin.
Then Shillin started up his own firm, Shillin Wealth Management, which had been in business until last December at offices located in Altoona’s River Prairie development. His small firm was tied to SEC-registered broker-dealer and investment adviser Alliance Global Partners. After client complaints prompted an investigation by regulators at FINRA last year, Shillin resigned from Alliance Global Partners in October 2020.
FINRA, which confers licenses to brokers and financial advisers, barred Shillin from associating with any of its members in mid-December.
State regulators also issued orders in winter that prohibit Shillin from selling insurance or securities in Wisconsin.