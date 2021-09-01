EAU CLAIRE — The second bid package for the new Eau Claire County highway facility should be finalized later this month, and administrators say it will provide an indication of how closely project costs are adhering to the facility’s budget.
During the Eau Claire County Highway Building Committee meeting Wednesday, Brian Girgen, a construction manager at Market & Johnson, the firm handling construction management of the highway facility, said bids for the second bid package are expected to be done Sept. 9. The bids will then be reviewed and presented to the committee at a meeting later this month.
The third bid package is expected to go out in early November, Girgen said.
Separate from the bid package update, Bob Sworski, vice president at CBS Squared, the firm handling architectural and engineering aspects of the highway facility, said Wednesday that he expects 95% of the highway facility’s design to be completed by Oct. 15 and 100% to be completed by Oct. 30.
There were not any notable budget changes since the Highway Building Committee’s meeting last month, so the new facility’s projected cost remains at $34.7 million, about $1.95 million more than the Eau Claire County Board approved for the project cost in May. However, county officials have discussed several ways to decrease costs. The county also has $2.4 million in a contingency fund to deal with unexpected cost increases, none of which has been spent so far.
The facility’s first bid package included three separate bids that had a combined budget of about $4.5 million, but the cost approved by the committee totaled about $5.8 million. The reason for the significant overage was the high price of steel due to supply chain issues caused by the pandemic.
The second bid package includes materials for site work and the foundation of the highway facility’s main building, along with materials for a salt storage shed and fencing. It is not expected to be nearly as much above budget as the first bid.
When the second bid package is approved, about 25% of project bids will be done and a much clearer picture of the new facility’s costs should emerge.
“That (second) set of bids will probably be very telling for us,” said County Finance Director Norb Kirk during the Highway Building Committee’s August meeting.
The new facility, scheduled to be fully completed in 2023, will house Highway Department staff and vehicles and be built on the south side of Eau Claire near U.S. 53 and Highway I.
The next Highway Building Committee meeting will likely be scheduled for Sept. 22.