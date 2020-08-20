EAU CLAIRE — The second half of funding for a new academic building at UW-Eau Claire did not make it into the UW System's 2021-23 budget.
The local university had sought $147 million to completely fund a new Science and Health Sciences building, after $109 million was already allocated for the project in the 2019-21 state budget.
However, UW-Eau Claire Chancellor James Schmidt announced Thursday in a blog post that funding for the building's second phase was not approved by the System's Board of Regents, though it does still appear in a longer-range plan.
Currently, the second half of funding for UW-Eau Claire's new building is scheduled for the 2025-27 budget, according to a copy of the UW System's six-year plan.
Schmidt stated in his blog post that planning the new building will push ahead as scheduled.
"I remain committed to using every cent of taxpayer dollars already allocated to us efficiently and effectively," he wrote.
A campus committee will be formed this semester to begin designing the new building alongside an architectural and engineering firm, Schmidt stated.
"This project means too much for this campus and this community to delay preparations for the new building," he wrote.
The new building will replace the university's Phillips Hall, which currently houses UW-Eau Claire's science programs. The new Science and Health Sciences building also will house a partnership program the university has with Mayo Clinic, which will allow students to research alongside experts.
While funding for UW-Eau Claire's building got pushed back in the Board of Regents budget, Schmidt began his blog post by lauding the UW System leaders for investing in other projects to advance teaching in science, technology, engineering, mathematics, the humanities and the arts.
The chancellor specifically alluded to $92.8 million the Board of Regents is proposing in the 2021-23 budget for a UW-La Crosse science building and $116.7 million for a science and technology innovation center at UW-River Falls.
Schmidt stated he'll continue his advocacy to decision-makers in Madison to keep the building project at UW-Eau Claire proceeding.
"I’ll continue working hard with the UW System and the State of Wisconsin to keep this crucial project moving," he said.
The UW System along with other state agencies are required to have their 2021-23 budget requests completed by September. Those then go to Gov. Tony Evers for consideration in his budget proposal due out early next year. Legislative committees and the state Legislature will then make changes to the budget, ultimately submitting it back to Evers for his signature in mid-2021.
Last year the budgeting process resulted in trimming the UW System's planned spending on building projects, according to statistics presented to the Board of Regents. The $1.96 billion in capital projects approved by the UW System for 2019-21 was reduced to $1.25 billion that ended up in the state budget.
For 2021-23, the UW System's proposal is for $1.24 billion in funding for capital projects plus $38 million for planning and design for future projects.