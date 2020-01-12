KNAPP — A section of U.S. 12 in Dunn County near Knapp will be closed through late this afternoon because of a Sunday afternoon train derailment.
According to a news release from the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office:
At 3:58 p.m. Sunday, the Dunn County Communications Center received a report of a Union Pacific train derailing near the 190th Street crossing east of Knapp in the town of Stanton.
Dunn County deputies, Menomonie Fire and Ambulance, Boyceville and Colfax fire departments, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Dunn County Highway Department responded to the scene.
The train was eastbound, and numerous rail cars derailed and are damaged. There are no reported injuries and no reports of any hazardous materials spilled or released.
Union Pacific personnel are on scene evaluating the derailment.
U.S. 12 has been closed from Highways K to Q. Multiple roadways that intersect the railroad in the vicinity also have been closed. Traffic has been detoured around the incident area.
Motorist are asked to stay away from the incident area and to not drive past road closed signs.
Operations to clear the derailment will be using U.S. 12 to stage and unload heavy equipment.