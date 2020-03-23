CHIPPEWA FALLS — An Eau Claire County assistant corporation counsel and a private attorney from Chippewa Falls will square off April 7 for an open Chippewa County judge seat.
Sharon McIquham, the sister of current Chippewa County Judge Steve Gibbs, is running against Ben Lane, who has served as president of the Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce board.
A judicial seat is a six-year term. The state created the third judicial seat in fall 2007. It is a nonpartisan seat.
Judge Steve Cray announced in November he would not seek re-election. His term expires July 31. Cray, 68, won the open seat in April 2008 and was re-elected in 2014.
The two judicial candidates each answered identical questionnaires.
Why did you decide to run for the Chippewa County judge’s seat?
Lane: I am dedicated to serve others. My experience includes community service on numerous state and local boards, which provides community support to thousands of residents in Chippewa County. As a court commissioner, I am already making decisions on hundreds of court cases each year for Chippewa County. With Judge Cray retiring, I am ready to commit my service experience to the people of Chippewa County at a higher level.
McIlquham: I want to use my extensive legal experience and my long standing commitment to public service in Chippewa County to continue to serve the citizens of Chippewa County. Having spent the majority of my career protecting abused, neglected, and drug-endangered children, as well as vulnerable adults, many with mental health issues, I want to continue using my almost 30 years of legal experience to serve the citizens of the community I’ve lived in the majority of my life.
What personal qualities do you possess that would make you a good choice to be a judge?
Lane: When I make decisions as a private attorney and court commissioner, I am able to listen to all parties in each case to make sure I have heard all facts before making conclusions. My ability to understand the law and prepare before making decisions avoids confusion and helps create consistent results. This helps me to explain and demonstrate how the law was applied to the facts of each case. All of these abilities contribute to making fair and impartial rulings on legal issues when I decide cases.
McIlquham: I am dedicated to Chippewa County and was raised to give back to my community. I am straight-forward, honest, respectful, a good communicator, an active listener, and a person of integrity. Through my community involvement and volunteer activities, I continue my commitment to making a positive difference in Chippewa County.
How has your career as an attorney prepared you to be a judge? What skills have you learned, or how have your views been shaped, in your career?
Lane: As a general practice attorney, I have handled a broad range of cases, including divorces, real estate disputes, contested estates and probate matters, business disputes, collection matters, foreclosures, and other court claims. When I prosecute OWI citations, traffic violations, and other ordinance issues for local municipalities, I am focused on making sure our community is a safe place to live and raise a family while remaining fair to all parties. Most cases are settled before trial, so understanding the procedures and pre-trial rules has helped avoid expensive and time-consuming litigation for my clients, which will apply to my work as a judge to maintain court efficiency.
McIlquham: In my almost 30 years of legal experience, I have successfully prosecuted thousands of court trials and numerous jury trials. The majority of my time each day is spent in the courtroom handling child abuse and neglect cases. As much as 70% of my current case load involves methamphetamine use, which is at an epidemic level in Chippewa County. I have worked collaboratively with many law enforcement agencies and community organizations to actively combat the methamphetamine crisis.
Why should the public vote for you?
Lane: My work as a court commissioner and attorney has provided real and relevant courtroom experience. I am trusted by our current judges to preside over hearings, make court decisions in trials, issue search warrants and sign court orders. This will reduce the learning curve when I become a judge due to existing familiarity and experience. Unlike my opponent, I am not related to any of the current judges, or court staff, which eliminates potential conflict and disqualification from cases I will handle.
McIlquham: I have three times the legal experience of my opponent, the majority of which occurred in the courtroom handling a broad range of case types. I have been, and always will be, committed to Chippewa County. I have served on the Lafayette Town Board since 2005 and the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District School Board since 2018. A good judge applies the law to the facts of each case and treats those appearing in front of them with respect. In order to do so effectively, considerable courtroom and legal experience is necessary.