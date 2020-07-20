Nearly every sector of life has at least transitioned to remote work because of COVID-19, so access to quality internet service has become more crucial in recent months.
The Wisconsin Legislature approved spending $24 million this year to invest in broadband, but despite that additional funding, issues persist. That is particularly true in rural parts of the state. According to the Federal Communications Commission 2020 Broadband Deployment Report, 26.7% of rural Wisconsin residents lack access to at least one broadband service.
In the near future, it will likely be more challenging to find additional broadband funding because of coronavirus, which has already resulted in a decrease in the state’s overall budget. To help address those challenges, Gov. Tony Evers last Tuesday created the Governor’s Task Force on Broadband Access. The bipartisan task force will advise the governor and Wisconsin State Legislature on broadband actions and policy. The task force will first meet later this summer, and it will eventually release an annual report.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has underscored that access to high-speed broadband is a necessity, not a luxury, and folks across our state have had to adapt — from kids and educators shifting to virtual classrooms, workers having to work from home, and even folks using telemedicine to visit with their doctor,” Evers said in a news release last week. “Broadband access is an essential catalyst to drive community, public safety, learning, health, and economic goals across the state of Wisconsin.”
Sen. Jeff Smith, D-Brunswick, is not on the task force but released a supportive statement shortly after its creation.
“I’m really pleased to see the need for broadband expansion finally getting the attention it deserves,” Smith’s statement reads. “Stark inequities exist between Wisconsin’s rural and urban communities due to the lack of reliable internet; the COVID-19 pandemic has only made these inequities more visible … It’s our duty to do what we can to make Wisconsin succeed — this starts by prioritizing broadband access today and for years to come.”
Sen. Patty Schachtner, D-Somerset, is one of 24 members on the bipartisan task force. Coronavirus “shined a light” on existing broadband issues, Schachtner said, making it clear where areas for improvement exist, including education and health care.
“If we want to be a 21st-century state, we have to have 21st-century technology,” Schachtner said.
Schachtner recently spoke with the Leader-Telegram about her task force goals, challenges to meeting those goals and the digital divide. The interview has been edited and condensed.
What are your goals as part of the task force?
The No. 1 goal would be to identify the areas where there are deficiencies and figure out the best plan to address getting technology and broadband everywhere in a meaningful and financially responsible way … Parents are looking for technology in education; workplaces are looking for technology as the way workplaces look change. As more and more people work from home, technology is a key indicator, and when people purchase homes they’re looking for access to high-speed internet. Agriculture needs high-speed internet, especially when you’re looking at farm machinery that is run with technology.
What are the biggest challenges to meeting that goal?
It’ll be interesting, because I would imagine all the conversations will be done virtually as we start having these meetings, so we will be able to identify the challenges right away and then address them (and) figure out complex solutions that work for everybody. First we have to … figure out where the need is, and then how we get high-speed broadband to everybody in an affordable way. With everything going on now, even the way you visit your doctor is done on telehealth, and if you don’t have access to internet, you literally don’t have access to health care as we move into the future … If we look at broadband as a utility, that could be a potential conversation.
It’s interesting, that idea of if it’s a utility or not. Whose responsibility do you think it should be to provide quality broadband?
I am not an expert on that. I’m not sure what that even looks like, but those are all things that I think will be on the table when we have these conversations … We all know we need this technology, but I’m not an expert in technology. We have this expectation, but we don’t know, “What does it mean? What does it look like? What does it cost? How does it work?” Those are the real questions that have to be answered.
What are the most common questions or concerns you hear from people in your district?
Access is huge … Especially if (for example) you have two parents working from home and two kids in online education. That’s why we need broadband across the state available to everybody. After COVID, we’re not going back to the way it used to be. People know that we need technology, they know that we have access and they know that it needs to be better. We all know this and everyone expects it, from health care to visiting folks in nursing homes to restaurants. Everything revolves around technology, so we need to figure this out, and it can’t be put on the back burner. It needs to be one of our top priorities.
Not having top-notch technology and access to technology really causes inequity problems across every household, and it shouldn’t be that way. When we actually have this discussion, we’re going to need everybody at the table, because it impacts everything.
How do you define “digital divide” and what can be done to address that?
There is a digital divide, and I don’t necessarily think it’s all generational, because nowadays in order to do your job, you have to have technology, so that starts at every age. Young people now are the first generation that has really not had to adapt to technology; they’ve just always had it. When you look at generational divides, I really think that there are opportunities for generations to come together and focus on learning about technology together … When we talk about divides, it all comes down to that equity base. We have to make sure that it’s available to everybody so that technology is just a way of life. The better the technology, the better we will be.