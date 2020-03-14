An Altoona-based company bought the former HOM Furniture building on Eau Claire’s south side, but needs more flexibility in the city’s zoning laws to completely fulfill its plans for it.
Senasys recently bought the big box retail store at 2921 Mall Drive, intending to bring multiple business ventures under one roof.
“We can transition it from big empty space that might otherwise decay into something better for the community,” said Steve Dye, president and founder of Senasys.
His different business ventures are currently spread across multiple locations in Eau Claire and Altoona, which he hopes to consolidate into the 93,620-square-foot former furniture showroom. The building is large enough where Dye would occupy more than half, leaving the rest as room for expansion or to lease out to other businesses.
While his retail store Midwest Home Supply is akin to other commercial uses nearby, small companies Dye runs that fabricate parts are considered light industrial work and wouldn’t be allowed there under the current zoning in that area.
On Monday night, the Eau Claire Plan Commission will discuss ways the city’s zoning code could be updated for not only Dye’s plans, but also other potential businesses.
“His request to consolidate multiple uses is triggering that discussion community-wide,” said city community development director Scott Allen.
The idea of mixing businesses viewed as small-scale manufacturing in an area that also has shops fits with the city’s current plans for the Cannery District, a redevelopment area along the western bank of the Chippewa River near Eau Claire’s downtown. Eau Claire’s vision for that area is a “maker’s district” with local businesses that produce artisan foods or other goods, as well as shops and new housing.
Specific to Dye’s request, Allen will present the Plan Commission with several options to consider on Monday that could be acted on at a future meeting.
Those include creating a permit to allow some small industrial uses in commercial districts, revise some terms in the city’s zoning code or create a new category for “artisan or micro-manufacturing.” Another option would be to keep the zoning laws as they stand, which would allow Dye to move some of his businesses into the building but not the ones that do light manufacturing.
Senasys makes switches, small thermostats and sensors that have a variety of uses in industrial and commercial products.
But unlike a heavy industrial factory with smoke stacks, materials stored outside or heavy truck traffic, Dye said his operation is smaller and wouldn’t impact neighboring commercial businesses on Mall Drive.
“If you drive by the building, you can’t tell what’s going on from outside,” he said.
Dye is hopeful the city will be able to find some way to accommodate his plans to bring his ventures under one large roof.
Even if part of his operations have to remain elsewhere, Dye still intends to make use the building instead of seeing it stand empty.
“We’ll be able to use it one way or another,” he said.
Allen said Dye’s proposal does push Eau Claire into taking a look at updating its laws to consider changes in the business sector.
“This speaks to the ever-changing artisan, small-scale manufacturing market that typical zoning codes in most cities haven’t kept up with,” he said.
Kwik Trip second look
After delaying a decision two weeks ago on plans for a new Kwik Trip on Eau Claire’s southwest side, the Plan Commission will discuss the project again.
The La Crosse-based convenience store chain plans to build its new location where a vacant single-family home currently stands at 3801 Gateway Drive, next to a Walmart.
The commission postponed a decision during its March 3 meeting because it sought information that was not available at that time on traffic impacts around the proposed store.
Ditching the drive-thru
Eau Claire developer Investment Realty is seeking a permit from the commission for a new building on Water Street where a defunct bank drive-up location now stands.
Plans for the new two-story building at 328 Water St. include six four-bedroom apartments and two storefronts. A single-family home on a nearby lot at 325 Chippewa Street would also be replaced by a 25-stall parking lot to serve tenants of the new building.
When an earlier version of the project sought approval in November, its was rejected by the commission. At the time, there was a drive-thru lane around the building to serve one of the ground-floor businesses, which drew opposition from neighbors worried about noise, light pollution, safety and traffic problems that could cause.
The new version of the plans does not include the drive-thru, and the Historic Randall Park Neighborhood Association has now written a letter in support of it.