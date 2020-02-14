A day before its deadline, a fundraising campaign to expand the L.E. Phillips Senior Center at 1616 Bellinger St. has reached a goal of just over $1 million.
For reaching a $1.1 million goal by today, the L.E. Phillips Family Foundation has said it will match the same amount in a contribution to the project.
“(On Thursday) we were about $2,000 short, and everybody started giving again to make sure we hit our goal,” said Mary Pica-Anderson, Senior Center executive director.
The center began its fundraising campaign in late October.
It hopes to raise $3.6 million to add a 4,000-square-foot fitness center on the facility’s ground floor.
The project would also reconfigure the basement level into a 7,000-square-foot community center for meeting rooms and partnering with groups like the Aging & Disability Resource Center and Chippewa Valley Learning in Retirement, according to Leader-Telegram records.
Sitting at $2.2 million, the campaign still has about $1.4 million to raise to hit its overall goal of $3.6 million. It must raise $900,000 to reach $3.1 million, at which point the center could begin construction on the addition.
The Senior Center is continuing to work toward raising that $900,000 this year, the center board President Jim Deignan said.
The center is still designing the addition and hasn’t yet put the project out to bid.
In fall 2019, the Senior Center board’s goal was to put the project out to bid this summer and “start mobilizing for construction in early summer and late fall (2020),” Deignan said.
“This is a project that we fully expect could be built about eight months from when we start, based on the architect,” he said, noting that the campaign will continue to fundraise in 2020.
Pica-Anderson and Deignan said they’re delighted with the support the project has garnered.
“This part of fundraising was a very short period of time, basically 3½ months,” Pica-Anderson said.
The project had been “running into a lot of push-back, respectfully, from the community” because of timing, Deignan said: The campaign began to fundraise over $1 million in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year.
“We were challenged. But there’s been some significant groundswell of support internally within the membership at the Senior Center,” Deignan said. “They’ve been just tremendous, wrapping their arms around this capital campaign.”
At least six entities made “significant contributions” to the campaign as well, Deignan added.
“We have intent and desire to get more intimate with the community as we go through this next year, and have more conversations that aren’t so expedited because of that tight time frame,” he said.
People can donate to the Senior Center project through the Eau Claire Community Foundation at eccfwi.org/funds/fit-for-the-future-fund.