The L.E. Phillips Senior Center in Eau Claire, which serves thousands of seniors each year, has launched a $3.6 million building campaign.
The L.E. Phillips Family Foundation has offered to match $1.1 million if the Senior Center can raise at least that amount by Feb. 14.
“This is an incredible opportunity to double each donor’s impact and make the expansion a reality in 2020, but we’ll need the support of donors and community members to make it happen quickly,” said Jim Deignan, president of the Senior Center’s board of directors.
The fundraising campaign seeks to expand the current Senior Center at 1616 Bellinger St.
According to Senior Center officials:
A 4,000-square-foot addition, which would include equal space on the first-floor and basement levels, would house a new fitness center on the upper level and 4,000 square feet of community space for general programming on the basement level.
Adding the 3,000 square feet that is currently used on the basement level for the present fitness center, a total of 7,000 square feet of space in the basement will be available for general programming after the expansion is completed.
The drawings and architects are in place for the project. Officials say construction is expected to begin in 2020, as early as spring if the funds are in place.
The “Fit for the Future” fundraising campaign officially begins today, said Mary Pica-Anderson, director of the L.E. Phillips Senior Center.
“The fact of the matter is statistics will tell you the growth of the senior population will be a senior tsunami,” she said of the importance of the project.
“We want to be ready for that population. It’s only going to continue to grow the next 20 to 30 years,” Pica-Anderson said. “We’re already feeling it.”
The expansion project has been in the planning stages for the past four years, she said.
“This addresses the physical, social and education aspects of the senior population and their needs,” Pica-Anderson said.