The L.E. Phillips Senior Center is nearing its fundraising goal to expand the current facility at 1616 Bellinger St.
The Senior Center on Friday received a $50,000 donation from Charter Bank for its “Fit for the Future” campaign.
The fundraising effort began in late October and has raised nearly $760,000.
If the Senior Center raises $1.1 million by Feb. 14, the L.E. Phillips Family Foundation will match that amount for the project.
“Charter Bank sees the value in expanding our fitness and community room areas to better serve the massive number of seniors who want to experience successful aging like only our center can deliver,” Senior Center Board President Jim Deignan said Friday.
The expansion project includes a 4,000-square-foot fitness center that would be located on the facility’s ground floor.
The fitness center will be the centerpiece of the expansion for the $3.6 million “Fit for the Future” capital campaign.
The basement level of the Senior Center will be reconfigured into a new 7,000-square-foot community center for meeting rooms and to support partnerships with area entities such as the Aging & Disability Resource Center and Chippewa Valley Learning in Retirement.
For years, the Senior Center’s members have been needing more space and opportunities for fitness and community activities, Senior Center executive director Mary Pica-Anderson has said.
In about 10 years, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, there will be more seniors than children in the U.S., she said.
The expansion project got its roots in the Senior Center’s strategic plan in 2011, Deignan said.
The first phase of the project was to expand parking at the facility.
Planning for the fitness center expansion started four years ago, Deignan said.
People can donate toward the Senior Center project on the Eau Claire Community Foundation page at eccfwi.org/funds/fit-for-the-future-fund.
Donations started coming in shortly after initial newspaper and television stories first appeared about the project in late October, Deignan said.
The Senior Center will use all the funds it has raised from the Water Street Mile over the past 20 years for the expansion project, he said.