EAU CLAIRE — A 62-unit assisted living facility is being planned close to the Fleet Farm store on Eau Claire’s south side.
Hudson Capital Partners has filed plans with the city to build a Cambridge Senior Living facility on vacant land near the Interstate 94/Highway 93 interchange.
The two-story building would have rooms for individuals and couples who have functional or physical impairments due to advanced age, according to the plans. In addition to those living quarters, the building will have dining areas, community and activity rooms, a gift shop, bathing spa, salon, library, exercise room, courtyard, patio and balconies.
The 2.5 acres where the new senior housing building is planned to is currently zoned commercial as the city had previously expected it would be fit for a restaurant or other commercial business. The empty lot is behind the gas station that is located in front of the large parking lot for the Fleet Farm retail store.
Rezoning the land for a residential use will require rulings from two city bodies.
The project will be reviewed during Monday night’s Plan Commission meeting and that group’s recommendation will be forwarded to the City Council.
The Eau Claire senior living facility would follow two similar ones in other west-central Wisconsin communities. One Cambridge Senior Living facility is already open in Rice Lake and another is under construction in Hudson.
Other Business
Also on Monday night’s Plan Commission agenda:
• The site plan for a 64-unit apartment building — the first in a trio of large buildings planned by HK Development on Lorch Avenue — is seeking approval. A clubhouse with community rooms, a fitness studio, co-working spaces and offices also is planned alongside the apartment complex.
• A high-tech car wash that will replace a defunct Hardee’s, 1000 W. Clareimont Ave., is seeking city approval for its plans.