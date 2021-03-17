CHIPPEWA FALLS — Often we celebrate a new building letting people through its doors for the first time, but when a location is finally allowed to let individuals back out into the world, that’s something truly special.
Wissota Place Senior Living in Chippewa Falls held a reverse-ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, signifying to its 60 residents that they can now come back out into the community after reaching 100 percent COVID-19 vaccination. A party bus took 12 residents through downtown Chippewa Falls, into Irvine Park and back to the Wissota Place facility after a fun-filled afternoon on the town.
Whitney Michels, Wissota Place community relations manager, said holding the event for Wissota Place residents Wednesday was an afternoon filled with smiles after a year of pandemic induced isolation.
“They’ve had a year of being isolated, and having different restrictions, and now they’re able to come and go with family,” Michels said.
“They can spend the night with family if they want, they can have vaccinated people in their apartments, but one of the most beautiful things is now they’re sitting together at tables for meals. Just the sound of all the conversation here is music to our hearts.”
The last dose of a COVID-19 vaccination was administered at the Wissota Place facility on Feb. 24, and following more than two weeks of post dose isolation, the facility has reached 100 percent immunity. Visitors are now allowed at the facility as long as they show proof of vaccination having happened seven to 14 days ago (depending on the type of vaccination received) and the resident/visitor must be fully vaccinated.
Jan Snider, a 72-year-old Wissota Place resident who came to the facility in July of 2020 following a brain operation, said getting to see her son last Saturday for the first time in over a year was a true blessing. She said getting to be with her fellow residents on Wednesday and see some Chippewa Falls sights is an activity she has long yearned for.
“I am thrilled to be getting out; it’s great,” Snider said. “We’ve been in lockdown for so long that just being able to get out and enjoy the weather and enjoy a ride is fantastic. Everyone here that works here are wonderful and very helpful. I’m glad we are able to do this.”
