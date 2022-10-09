EAU CLAIRE — A new assisted living and memory care facility is now slated for land on Eau Claire’s south side where an office building had previously been planned.
Tonight(Monday) the City Council will hold a public hearing on amending the general plan for privately developed land known as Grandview Heights along the north side of Keystone Crossing.
Then during its 4 p.m. Tuesday meeting, the council will vote on whether to allow the change in plans so a developer can build the 73-unit senior living building in that spot.
A report from the city’s Community Development Department attributes the shifting plans to the market for new business buildings still working to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Due to the current state of office/commercial demand, the current owner worked with the potential buyer to allow for the proposed assisted living and memory care facility,” the report stated.
Minneapolis-based Galahad Development is planning to build one of its Caretta Assisted Living and Memory Care facilities there with construction starting in spring. It is expected to take a year to 18 months to complete, according to a memo from Eau Claire-based Advanced Engineering Concepts. That local firm and Bloomington, Minn.-based Doran Architects are designing the project.
The facility will have 47 assisted living apartments and 26 memory care units in it. The assisted living apartments will be a mix of one- and two-bedroom sizes.
Exterior drawings of the building show it will be three stories tall in the assisted living wing, but a single level for the memory care units.
The facility is expected to employ about 20 employees spread across three shifts.
The new building would be situated between restaurant Buffalo Wild Wings and the Grandview Heights apartment building.
The change in development plans proposed for the site already got a positive recommendation from a city panel last week.
Eau Claire’s Plan Commission gave its recommendation in a 7-0 vote during an Oct. 3 meeting.
Other business
Also during this week’s meetings:
• There will be a public hearing tonight(Monday) on the city’s 2023 proposed operations budget. The council will then hold a work session on the budget after its regular 4 p.m. Tuesday meeting.