EAU CLAIRE — A new assisted living and memory care facility is now slated for land on Eau Claire’s south side where an office building had previously been planned.

Tonight(Monday) the City Council will hold a public hearing on amending the general plan for privately developed land known as Grandview Heights along the north side of Keystone Crossing.

