When Sam Poli was finishing eighth grade at Crestview Academy four years ago, he listened closely to high school seniors tell his class about the positives, but also the challenges, of transitioning from a small Christian school to a large public high school.
Now a senior at North High School, Poli got to return the favor on Tuesday, as he was among 10 students who returned to Crestview Academy to share their thoughts and experiences, while they were being honored for graduating.
Poli and his senior classmates met with the 20 eighth-graders for 45 minutes, answering a wide range of questions about what to expect in high school.
“It was really cool to sit down with those eighth-graders and hear about what was scaring them,” Poli said. “We talked a bit about how important it is to talk to your teachers and getting to know them. We talked about taking different classes, and trying something new. But we also talked about keeping your faith, and picking the right set of friends. We talked about finding groups, like the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.”
There are typically 20 to 22 students in each grade of the K-8 Crestview Academy school. However, North High School has 300 students per grade level. Poli said that can be daunting for students from a small, close-knit school.
“The big thing is don’t be nervous that there is a larger amount (of students),” Poli said.
“You just have to think about your classroom, and the 20 in your class.”
The ceremony on Tuesday began with a prayer session in the Crestview Academy gym, with the 10 former Crestview students all wearing their graduation robes. They then walked down the halls, with the younger students coming out of the classroom to cheer them on. The seniors then closed the ceremony with their meeting with the eighth-grade students.
Crestview Academy school manager Arnie Prokott said it was a positive experience for the entire school.
“Our staff was getting choked up, because these (seniors) are kids they worked with,” he said.
Prokott said it was a good meeting between the seniors and the eighth-graders, as the soon-to-be freshmen have a variety of anxieties about moving to the new, public school.
“I think it was a very positive experience,” Prokott said. “The graduates who came out said they had some really good questions. It was giving them what to expect when you go to high school. It was nice to have some students who have been there.”
Lisa Paulin has taught eighth grade at Crestview for the past 11 years, and has seen the anxieties from students who are preparing to move on to a public school.
“Our students, like a lot of kids, are nervous about meeting new friends and going to a bigger environment,” she said.
That is compounded because the students are used to daily bible reading and Christian support in school, and that won’t be the case as they move to public school, she said.
“It’s difficult to be in an environment where that isn’t always popular,” Paulin said.
Paulin shared Prokott’s enthusiasm about the ceremony, saying this group of seniors was a great class, and it was good for the eighth-graders to hear from them.
“We talk about our Crestview Academy as being a family. It felt like a great system of support,” Paulin said.
Prokott said Crestview Academy has now been a school for 22 years. Students typically go on to Memorial, North, Regis, Chippewa Falls and Fall Creek schools, he said.