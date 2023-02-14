CHIPPEWA FALLS — A sentencing has been delayed for a rural Cornell man who was convicted in September of repeatedly sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl.

Joshua F. Schofield, 40, 16903 Highway D, was found guilty by a jury in Chippewa County Court of repeatedly sexually assaulting a child. The jury deliberated more than three hours before reaching a verdict. By definition, repeated sexual assault is three or more incidents.

