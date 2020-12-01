EAU CLAIRE — Eau Claire County received a discouraging sign recently in the form of relatively low September sales tax collections.
Eau Claire County brought in $733,468 in sales tax revenue this September, significantly less than in prior years. The county had sales tax revenues of $1.06 million in September 2019 and $1.09 million in September 2018.
The county has collected $8.04 million in sales tax revenue through September of this year, compared to $8.29 million at the same time last year. From March to September, the months impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic for which numbers are available, there was a decrease of just under $600,000 this year compared to 2019.
County Finance Director Norb Kirk provided the figures to the Eau Claire County Board during its meeting Tuesday.
According to Kirk, if all county departments came in at their most likely financial outcomes for 2020, it would result in a surplus of about $70,000 for the county’s general fund, a number tempered by the most recent sales tax numbers.
Sales taxes “will be a swing factor in that projection” for the general fund, Kirk said. “September provided some pause in terms of our optimism … This is an example of how volatile sales tax can be.”
The sales tax numbers are still not as bad as initially feared. Projections at the start of the pandemic involved 2020 losses of around $1.2 million for the county. Kirk is now projecting losses of $500,000 to $750,000.
Passenger rail report
The County Board received an update on a proposed passenger rail from Supervisor Jim Dunning. The information regarded a train route from Eau Claire to the Twin Cities to potentially be built in the future, which could be the first step in constructing a train line that could connect the Twin Cities with Milwaukee and Chicago and provide another travel option.
Dunning said Eau Claire County can play a role in organizing communities in west central Wisconsin between Eau Claire and Hudson to support building a passenger rail. Dunning told the Leader-Telegram there will likely be a meeting in February among officials from Eau Claire and communities including Menomonie and Hudson to begin active discussions about the proposal.
“It is hoped that Eau Claire County will reach out to the other counties and municipalities on the route to organize them in a regional commission to support and bring about the development needed to make the route functional,” Dunning wrote in a fact sheet. “This would include depots, alternative transportation, and other public interest development.”
Dunning said Eau Claire County can ideally help figure out what issues may arise and how to overcome them. If various local and state entities support the proposal, Dunning said it will take between two and four years to have plans for the rail in place.
“(There are) lots of pieces, but they’re starting to come together,” Dunning said. “We’re getting to the point where we need to organize those moving pieces.”
Airport aid
The County Board approved a resolution affirming funding for the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport Commission. Earlier this year, the airport received $6.8 million as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. Of that total, $4.3 million will reimburse operating expenses at the airport for the next four years, leaving $2.5 million left to spend. The airport commission plans to spend that $2.5 million to construct a new hangar, preferably on the north side of the airport.
Other business
The board approved a resolution asking the Wisconsin Legislature to convene a special session to provide COVID-19 direction for the state. Supervisor Zoe Roberts authored the resolution, which says consistent direction on handling the pandemic is needed at the state level so counties and municipalities have clear guidance moving forward.
“Without a cohesive statewide plan, COVID-19 is an unmitigated threat to the health and safety of all Wisconsinites,” Roberts wrote in a fact sheet.
The board approved a labor agreement from 2021-23 between Eau Claire County and the Wisconsin Professional Police Association Law Enforcement employee relations division for nonsupervisory employees. The labor agreement impacts 33 employees in the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office, mainly patrol deputies. Those 33 workers’ pay will increase by 2% in 2021, 2.5% in 2022, 2% on Jan. 1, 2023 and 1% on July 1, 2023. WPPA members will also receive 2½ days of additional holidays.
The next County Board meeting is scheduled for Dec. 15.