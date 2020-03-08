When Peter Hestekin learned that some of his fellow veterans were moving into unfurnished homes, and were literally sleeping on the floor, he decided he needed to step up and help them.
“I thought it was silly they were putting guys and gals in houses with no furniture,” he said.
Hestekin, 61, of Eau Claire, started Sofas for Service, a nonprofit organization that provides everything from furniture to wall décor for veterans. They keep the items, most of which are donated, at a warehouse in Altoona. The group started with getting donated items and volunteers from his church, but he wound up forming the nonprofit in 2016 because it was growing so quickly.
“I’ve helped a little over 150 veterans from Superior to Wausau, over to Mankato, (Minn.), and as far west as Jasper, Minn.,” Hestekin said.
In 2016, he helped 12 veterans. That jumped to 24 in 2017, 47 in 2018 and 48 in 2019. His group has come up with everything from silverware to toasters to file cabinets. They also spent $8,000 last year on new beds alone; they accept most furniture but not bedding.
Because of all his work in Sofas for Service, Hestekin will be honored Wednesday as the Military Hero of western Wisconsin at the American Red Cross annual heroes banquet.
“It’s humbling,” he said. “I’m humbled and honored at the same time. It should help get the word out of who we are and what we do.”
He added: “I didn’t start this to get awards.”
Hestekin has been a volunteer in the U.S. Air Force’s Civil Air Patrol for 17 years. While recovering from a knee injury, he was visiting the Tomah VA Medical Center, and that is where he learned of the need for everything from clothes to furnishings. He gathered enough items to fill a pick-up truck and donated them to the hospital. He did that several times.
His group, which features about 10 regular volunteers and another half-dozen sporadic helpers, now collects and cleans furniture for needy veterans.
“It’s not just me,” he said. “It takes a small army to do this, or at least a squad.”
They are willing to pick up the items in a truck they use. Some items come from estates, but frequently the furniture comes from a homeowner who is purchasing new stuff and wants to donate their old chairs and sofas.
“We want decent stuff. It can have some wear and tear on it; it just has to be clean,” he said.
It also should come from pet-free homes due to some recipients having allergies.
The majority of the veterans they assist come from a referral through the Tomah VA Medical Center. Hestekin says he never asks a veteran why they are needy, because it doesn’t matter to him.
“They served; they put their lives on the line,” he said.
Hestekin said the biggest challenge is having a quick turnaround once they get a list of items needed to fill a home.
“We try to get to our veterans within two weeks,” he said. “They are sleeping with nothing until we get there.”
Kyle Kriegl, American Red Cross spokesman, said nominations for all the awards come into his office. Hestekin is deserving of the hero award, he said.
“It’s amazing what he does to support the local community,” Kriegl said. “This was a huge need that many veterans have. It’s all volunteer, and they serve vets across western Wisconsin.”
Kriegl said the banquet has been an annual event for nearly 20 years.
“It’s just an amazing event,” Kriegl said. “I’ve been here since 2008, and I’ve been able to hear all the great stories. We have a lot of the heroes who come back every year, and it’s really special.”
Hestekin said he’s thankful for the volunteer help and all the donated furnishings, but he added that cash donations are appreciated for buying bedding.