Chippewa Valley voters will see some new names on ballots this spring, as several local government incumbents have filed paperwork indicating they are not seeking re-election.
Among the more prominent posts that will have new occupants are Altoona school board president and Chippewa County Court judge.
Robin Elvig, the current Altoona school board president who has served on the panel for 12 years, announced earlier this month that she will not run for a fifth term.
“I chose to serve in this capacity to assure that our youngest community members have access to a safe, engaging, high-quality education,” Elvig said in a statement. “So, with gratitude and optimism, I pass the baton on to the next school board member.”
Chippewa County Judge Steve Cray announced in November he won’t seek a third term. Cray, 68, will remain on the bench until next August. He was elected in April 2008.
So far, two attorneys have announced their candidacy for Cray’s seat: Sharon Gibbs McIlquham, 60, who is an Eau Claire County assistant corporation counsel, and Ben Lane, 38, who serves as a Chippewa County court commissioner.
The deadline for incumbents to file paperwork declaring noncandidacy was Friday.
Altoona
Two Altoona City Council members do not intend to run for re-election in April.
Red Hanks and Andrew Schlafer, incumbents in the council’s District 2 and District 3 seats, respectively, filed noncandidacy forms with the city clerk, according to a news release.
Chippewa County
Four Chippewa County Board members have decided they will not seek re-election in April, meaning at least a quarter of the board will turn over.
The supervisors who filed paperwork announcing they aren’t seeking re-election are: John Ewer, District 1 (Holcombe area), elected in 2018; Matt Hartman, District 3 (Bloomer area), elected in 2016; Jason Bergeron, District 6 (town of Anson), elected in 2016; and Steve Gerrish, District 10 (Lake Hallie/northern Eau Claire), elected in 2014.
Chippewa County Board members serve two-year terms. There are 15 seats on the board.
In the Chippewa Falls school district, two seats are up for re-election. Incumbent Amy Mason previously announced she isn’t seeking a fourth term, while incumbent Pete Lehmann said Monday he will be seeking a fourth term. Chippewa Falls school board seats are three-year terms, with no wards or districts.
Dunn County
The Dunn County Board will have significant turnover, with seven of 29 incumbents filing paperwork declaring their intention not to seek re-election.
The supervisors submitting noncandidacy forms were: Teresa Lyall, District 14, elected in 2016: Gary Seipel, District 29, appointed in 2007; Robin Sweeny, District 16, appointed in 2018; Mary Solberg, District 20, elected in 2006; Elton Christopherson, District 25, elected in 2000; Dale Harschlip, District 27, elected in 2010; and John Rocco Calabrese, District 13, appointed in May 2019.
Calabrese moved to District 14 this month and filed candidacy papers for the seat representing his new district, according to County Clerk Julie Wathke.
Eau Claire County
In Eau Claire County, aside from Supervisor Lydia Boerboom, who resigned last month from her seat, no other incumbents notified the county clerk that they do not plan to run for re-election.
Candidates interested in running in the spring elections have until 5 p.m. Tuesday to file nomination papers.