EAU CLAIRE — Several incumbent school board members in area school districts will not run for re-election in April.
Non-incumbent candidates for school board elections must file candidacy paperwork with their school districts by Jan. 4 at 5 p.m. to appear on the ballot for the April 5 election.
If primary elections are needed for any of the races, they will be held Feb. 15.
Eau Claire
Aaron Harder, the longest-serving member on the Eau Claire school board, has filed a declaration of noncandidacy, according to the school district’s website. Harder is currently the school board’s treasurer. A local business owner, he joined the board in 2016.
In total, three seats on the Eau Claire school board are up for election in April.
Though Harder’s noncandidacy will leave one seat uncontested, the other two incumbents — board president Tim Nordin and board clerk Marquell Johnson — have not filed noncandidacy papers.
Nordin, a former teacher, has served on the board since 2019. Johnson, a UW-Eau Claire professor, joined the board in 2020.
Members of the seven-person board serve three-year terms. A primary will be held if there are more than six candidates for the three open positions, the school district said.
Altoona
Three seats on the Altoona school board will be up for election in April, and just one incumbent is running.
Two incumbents — board vice president Dan Gluch and board treasurer David Rowe — have filed declarations of noncandidacy and will not be running in the April election.
Rowe is by far the longest-serving member of the board; he was first elected in 2012. Gluch was appointed to the board in 2018.
Incumbent Jeremy Zook’s term also expires in April; he has not filed noncandidacy papers.
Members of the five-person board serve three-year terms.
Chippewa Falls
Three seats on the Chippewa Falls school board will be open in April, and two of the three incumbents are running again.
Board clerk Kathy Strecker has filed a declaration of noncandidacy and will not run in the spring, according to the district’s website.
Board president David Czech and board member Sherry Jasper are also up for election in the spring. Neither have filed noncandidacy papers, according to the district.
Members of the seven-person board serve three-year terms.
Menomonie
Of the three open seats on the Menomonie school board this spring, only two incumbents will run.
Board member Chris Freeman, who was elected to the board in 2019, has filed noncandidacy papers, according to the school district.
The other two incumbents, board president David Styer and board clerk Clint Moses, have not filed noncandidacy papers.
Members of the nine-person board serve three-year terms.