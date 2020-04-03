Voters in the Eleva-Strum school district approved referendums for ongoing operating expenses in 2013, and again in 2015 and 2017. Superintendent Corey Kulig hopes voters recognize the need for the money, and approve another three-year funding cycle on Tuesday.
“People have come to understand the need,” Kulig said. “We’ve done a lot of education on why this is needed.”
The Eleva-Strum school district is among four in west-central Wisconsin that have referendums on the ballot. The Eleva-Strum referendum asks for $575,000 a year for each of the next three school years, ending with the 2022-23 school year.
The district is asking for less money than the 2017 referendum. If it passes, the tax rate will be $10.40 per $1,000 valuation, down from $11.46 in the 2019-20 school year, according to an information sheet the district has posted on its website. In comparison, the tax rate was $12.77 per $1,000 in 2013-14.
Kulig said his administration tries not to focus on what would happen if the measure were to fail.
“We haven’t taken the stance of formulating a cut list,” Kulig said. “If you make that list, it almost makes it seem like those are expendable. We really don’t feel we have extra staff to cut.”
Kulig is optimistic the public understands the money is needed for basic, day-to-day operating expenses.
“Our community has been extremely supportive. We have so many positive things going on,” he said.
Osseo-Fairchild
Like in the Eleva-Strum school district, Osseo-Fairchild voters approved a referendum in 2015 for operating expenses; that measure expires at the end of this school year.
Superintendent Lori Whelan said her administration came up with another four-year funding request, asking voters to approve $575,000 for the 2020-21 school year, $725,000 for the 2021-22 school year, $875,000 in the 2022-23 school year, and $975,000 for the 2023-24 school year.
“The services we have to provide, the costs have grown tremendously for a small, rural school district,” Whelan said of the reasons behind the measure. “We’ve been as fiscally responsible as we can.”
Like Kulig, Whelan didn’t want to consider where cuts would be made if the referendum fails.
“Ultimately, that does impact students,” she said of cuts. “The operating piece is critical. We need that to provide high quality service to our students.”
There is a second, separate referendum question before Osseo-Fairchild school district voters asking them to support $3.9 million for capital purchases and building improvements.
If approved, the money would be used for expanding the STEM classrooms, replacing wrestling mats, sealing parking lots, purchasing Chromebooks for students in all grade levels, upgrading locker rooms and bathrooms, and purchasing some band instruments.
“The biggest part is to expand the tech ed area,” Whelan said. “We want to give our students the opportunity to explore those opportunities, and work right on the job.”
The good news is that the district has expiring debt. Even if both referendum questions pass, the tax rate will drop, she said. The current tax rate is $10.92 per $1,000 valuation. Even if both questions pass, the tax rate would drop 22% to $10.70.
Elk Mound
The Elk Mound school district is asking voters to approve a $15.7 million referendum.
If the referendum passes, it would mean an additional $78 annually in property taxes on a home valued at $100,000. The plan is for the district to seek a 20-year bond.
The district has about 1,200 students in three buildings.
Some of the projects outlined include:
• Safety and security improvements, such as improving secure doors in some schools.
• Updating and expanding science, engineering, math and tech education classes at the high school.
• Replacing roofs and boilers at all three school buildings.
• Upgrades to aging equipment in the pool at the high school.
• Adding a new gym and classrooms at the middle school.
• Expanding the weight room.
The district’s last building referendum was in 2009 for additions and renovations to facilities.
Baldwin-Woodville
The Baldwin-Woodville Area school district also is asking its voters to approve a referendum for replacing a pool and stadium, totaling $12.5 million.
The district also is paying off its existing debt, so if the measure is approved, it will result in no additional tax impact for the community, the district’s website states.
If approved, the new pool building will include changing rooms, shower areas, restrooms, a concession stand, and a new entry into the stadium.
The stadium would include a new artificial turf, allowing for sports to be played in all weather. It also allows the band to play there without damaging the surface. The stadium would also have new LED lighting, and the track would be expanded to include two more lanes, allowing them to host regional and sectional meets.