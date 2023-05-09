EAU CLAIRE — A convicted Eau Claire sex offender will spend one year on probation after authorities say he sent child pornography through Instagram.
Thomas W. Groat, 57, 1812 Peterson Ave., pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of sex offender registry violation.
As conditions of probation, Judge Beverly Wickstrom ordered Groat to undergo any recommended programming or treatment and comply with the state’s sex offender registry.
Groat was fined $518.
According to the criminal complaint:
Eau Claire authorities received a tip last year that a suspected image of child pornography was sent through an Instagram account.
A phone number associated with the account was linked to Groat.
The image was of two young girls engaged in sexual contact.
Eau Claire authorities performed a criminal history search for Groat and found that he is a registered sex offender for first-degree sexual assault of a child.
The sex offender registry listed Groat’s phone number, which is the same number associated with the Instagram account.
An official with the state’s sex offender registry told Eau Claire authorities that Groat is required to report all online accounts and activity.
The sex offender registry official said Groat has not reported having any social media accounts.
