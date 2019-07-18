CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Chippewa Falls man was sentenced to 90 days in jail after he was convicted Thursday for being a sex offender who failed to maintain his registration.
Guy A. Korn, 37, 11884 27th Ave, pleaded no contest in Chippewa County Court. Korn failed to register as a sex offender between 2017 and 2018, according to court records.
Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell requested a 90-day jail sentence. Judge Steve Cray followed that recommendation. Cray also imposed a $518 fine. Huber gave him Huber work-release privileges and also made him eligible for electronic monitoring.
Korn pleaded guilty to second-degree sexual assault of a child in 2001. According to court documents, 18-year-old Korn forced a 15-year-old girl to have sex with him in November 2000. Korn was sentenced to four years in prison and 10 years of extended supervision.
Korn also was convicted in 2007 of failure to register as a sex offender. He served a 45-day jail sentence on that conviction. He also was charged with armed robbery in Eau Claire County Court in 2000, but that charge was later dismissed. He also was convicted of five counts of theft in 2000 in Chippewa County Court and of obstructing an officer and criminal damage to property in 2011.
“He’s had numerous non-compliance cases,” Newell told Cray. “I don’t know if I can say that Mr. Korn is actively trying to avoid registering, but his approach is less than immediate.”
Newell explained the steps needed, from making a call or sending in a form, to update registration.
“It’s really not a difficult process at all,” Newell said.
Defense attorney Scott Schlough said his client had a mailbox that wasn’t receiving mail at one point. He said Korn wasn’t actively avoiding law enforcement or trying to conceal where he was living. He requested Cray impose probation.
Korn told Cray he has full custody of his 7-year-old son, and he hoped to avoid a jail sentence.
“I’ve been locked up before; it wouldn’t be the end of the world to me,” Korn told Cray. “It would be more punishment for my son.”
Cray told Korn there has been instability in his life and that has caused confusion. Cray said in this case, procrastination is a criminal offense.
“This is a compliance issue,” Cray said. “You are going to have to be actively involved in making yourself compliant.”
Cray is allowing Korn to delay reporting to jail until Sept. 8 to get his affairs in order, including housing for his son while he is incarcerated.