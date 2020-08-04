CHIPPEWA FALLS — The state Department of Corrections will be releasing a sex offender into Chippewa County on Aug. 11, Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk announced Tuesday.
Donald N. Rusaw, 43, formerly of Chippewa Falls, was convicted in Chippewa County Court in 2004 of second-degree sexual assault of a child and 17 counts of possessing child pornography. Other charges of exposing a child to harmful material and child enticement were read in and dismissed. His offenses involved adolescent children, Kowalczyk said.
“Mr. Rusaw has served the majority of time imposed on him by the courts and will be supervised by the Department of Corrections until August 15, 2058,” Kowalczyk wrote in a press release. “Mr. Rusaw’s conditions of supervision will prohibit him from any unsupervised contact with minors, no contact with his victims and not to consume drugs. Mr. Rusaw is restricted from being on the property of any schools, parks or day care centers.”
Rusaw also must comply with standard sex offender rules/requirements, GPS monitoring, be available for face-to-face contact with law enforcement requirement, and he is a lifetime registrant of the state’s Sex Offender Registration Program.
According to Leader-Telegram records from his arrest, the Chippewa Falls Police Department were told that Rusaw was suspected of sexually abusing a child in August 2002. When a parole agent went to Rusaw’s house, she observed several photos of child pornography. Officers obtained a search warrant for the home and located the images.
Prior to his arrest, Rusaw lived at 808 Jefferson Ave., Chippewa Falls. Kowalczyk said Rusaw does not have a residence and will be considered homeless upon release. He is described as 6 feet 1 inch tall, about 160 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair. He has a birth mark on his right shoulder.
During a trial in September 2004, the jury found Rusaw guilty of all 17 counts of possessing child pornography, with images of young girls engaged in sex acts with adults or other young children. He was sentenced to three years in prison on the child pornography conviction and 15 years for the child sexual assault.
Rusaw is considered a level III sex offender, requiring notification of his release. If anyone sees Rusaw violating terms of his release, they should contact law enforcement immediately, through the Chippewa County Sheriffs Office at 715-726-7700, or the Department of Corrections at 715-738-3208 or simply dial 911.