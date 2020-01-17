CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Minnesota man who was sentenced in 2012 to serve eight years in prison for having sex with a 15-year-old girl will be released into Chippewa County next week.
Steven P. Harrison, 33, of Rosemount, Minn., was convicted in November 2011 in Chippewa County Court of one count of second-degree sexual assault of a child.
Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk said Harrison has been determined to be a Level III sex offender. Harrison will be released from Racine Correctional Institution on Tuesday; he doesn’t have a permanent address at this time and will be considered homeless.
According to the criminal complaint: a 15-year-old girl told authorities that Harrison had assaulted her at a home on 222 W. Elm Street in Chippewa Falls on July 19, 2010. Harrison was 23 at the time. She said he touched her and had sex with her. Police interviewed Harrison, who denied touching her or having sex with her, but he said the girl touched him inappropriately over his clothes.
Harrison had previously been convicted of prostitution, harassment and sexual misconduct in Minnesota, Kowalczyk said.
In January 2012, Judge Roderick Cameron sentenced Harrison to eight years in prison and 10 years of extended supervision; the Department of Corrections will continue to supervise him until Jan. 27, 2030.
During the sentencing, Cameron read from a pre-sentence investigation, which stated that Harrison began sexually assaulting victims when he was 10, has been in the criminal justice system since he was 14, and Minnesota courts tried to commit him as a “sexually dangerous person.”
Cameron also noted that Harrison was charged with two additional sex offenses in Minnesota at about the same time he was charged in Wisconsin.
Harrison’s conditions of release include no unsupervised contact with minors or his victims. He cannot enter school property, parks or daycare centers. He must comply with sex offender requirements, including GPS monitoring and face-to-face contact with law enforcement. He is a lifetime registrant on the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registration Program.
Anyone who observes Harrison in violation of any of those conditions is asked to call the Chippewa County Sheriff’s office at 715-726-7700 or the Department of Corrections at 715-738-3208.