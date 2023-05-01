CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Chippewa Falls man convicted of sexually assaulting a teenage boy is set to be released from prison later this month.

Jay E. Fasbender Sr., 47, was convicted in June 2020 in Chippewa County Court of two counts of third-degree sexual assault. He was originally charged with two counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child. The victim was 13 and 14 years old at the time of the assault. Judge Steve Gibbs ordered Fasbender to serve a three-year prison sentence along with four years of extended supervision. He also cannot have any contact with the victim.