EAU CLAIRE — Organizers of a downtown day shelter for homeless people suggested the city delay on allocating $500,000 to buy a building for their cause to use.
Two Eau Claire residents who helped form Community Haven House said during Monday night’s public discussion that more outreach is needed between the city and the daytime shelter before pushing ahead.
Michelle Pride, who was part of the ad-hoc group that led to Community Haven House, said that buying a facility seems premature without a sustainable plan for operating it.
“It kind of puts the cart before the horse,” she told the City Council on Monday night.
Susan Wolfgram, president of the board of directors for Community Haven House Inc., said the “intentional outreach” needed to buy a new facility for the organization’s needs has not happened yet.
She urged the city to meet with the organization’s board before creating specific rules that go with an allocation for buying a shelter facility.
The City Council is scheduled to vote today on how to use $3.19 million in funds it has received through the American Rescue Plan Act, including the proposal to spend $500,000 of that to buy a daytime shelter. The new shelter location would allow Community Haven House to move out of its current home — a rented building at 502 S. Farwell St.
“If you’ve been there the set up is a little difficult for a day shelter,” said Billie Hufford, the city’s project management coordinator.
That current three-level building requires staff on each floor. The city is proposing to find and buy a single-story building that the shelter could use to reduce the amount of staff needed and cut down on its operations costs. However, the city does not want to own or run the facility and would seek out partner organizations to handle it.
Eau Claire resident Charles Wilkinson spoke about limiting the amount of COVID-19 pandemic relief money the city uses on the homeless population. He questioned how many of the homeless people who benefit from city services actually have ties to Eau Claire versus others who came here.
“How much can we saddle the city of Eau Claire residents to support programs for them?” Wilkinson said.
He then suggested the city consider allocating some of the American Rescue Plan Act funding it has gotten to go toward street repairs or other things to benefit more Eau Claire residents, as opposed to items for “a select few.”
Street repair is not included in the plan to use $3.19 million out of the $13.5 million the city received from ARPA that is up for a council vote today. Aside from setting aside money to buy a day shelter, the proposal under consideration also includes numerous initiatives, software and studies intended to help improve the city government’s fiscal stability.
Other parts of the proposal are meant to address housing, homeless issues, bolster inclusivity and increase access to community services, namely public transit.
Other business
• The launch site for this year’s July 4 fireworks display is set for a vote today, following Councilman Jeremy Gragert calling for reconsideration of a 5-5 vote last week that stalled a proposal to move the show to the High Bridge. During Monday night’s public discussion, Craig Toycen, owner of the Eau Claire Express, gave a final request to keep the Independence Day fireworks in Carson Park this summer to follow the team’s July 4 home game.
A lifelong Wisconsin resident, Andrew Dowd graduated from Verona Area High School in 2000. From there he attended UW-Eau Claire, earning his bachelor's degree in 2004 with a major in print journalism and minor in political science. During college, he was on staff at the school newspaper, The Spectator, and also worked part-time at the Leader-Telegram. Following graduation, he spent nearly a year as a reporter for The Stevens Point Journal before taking a job at the Leader-Telegram in August 2005. He's focused on reporting on local government, but has covered a variety of subjects including business, area development and human interest stories. In addition to writing for the daily newspaper, he also is editor of the quarterly Business Leader magazine.