EAU CLAIRE — A homeless shelter that has been housed for more than five months in Eau Claire’s municipal ice center will soon be moving to a defunct grocery store on the city’s southwest side.
Catholic Charities has been using Hobbs Ice Center, 915 Menomonie St., as its Eau Claire homeless shelter since April because the organization’s usual shelter, Sojourner House, is too small to accommodate people while public health precautions are in place during the COVID-19 pandemic.
But with the city eager to reopen Hobbs for its intended uses of ice hockey and skating, Catholic Charities sought out a new temporary home for the shelter and will be leasing the former Hansen’s IGA, 1031 W. Clairemont Ave. Shuttered in January, the store is undergoing some minor renovations to prepare it to serve as a shelter until Sojourner House can again be used.
“It is anticipated they will be able to move to that temporary facility by the first week of October,” City Manager Dale Peters said.
The city has set a firm Sept. 19 date for when the ice center will be able to accommodate ice skaters and hockey players.
“We’ll have the ice available for people who are planning to use it,” Peters said.
However, there may be some overlap when Hobbs will have the homeless shelter in one part of the facility and skating on another rink.
The center’s Akervik Rink will have a sheet of ice on it by Sept. 19, even as the larger O’Brien Rink will remain dry and may still be operating as a shelter until the new location is ready.
“Each use will be in separate parts of the building,” Peters said, noting that they have separate entrances as well.
When the shelter is moved out, Peters said the city likely will add ice to the O’Brien Rink as well.
Catholic Charities moved people from Sojourner House to the ice center at the end of March after statewide safer-at-home orders went into effect during the start of the coronavirus pandemic. With more space than Sojourner House, the ice rink allowed cots for up to 70 people to be spread out at least six feet apart to abide by social distancing guidelines that are intended to reduce the likelihood of spreading germs.
Along with providing a place to sleep, the ice center also doubled as a place for people to stay in the daytime as well. Positive Avenues, a daytime resource center run by Lutheran Social Services of Wisconsin and Upper Michigan, had also been using the shelter space in Hobbs. That service is moving to the former grocery store as well, Peters said.
The grocery store at 1031 W. Clairemont Ave. has been vacant since January when Hansen’s IGA closed it. Hansen’s lasted less than a year in the spot, due in part to customer traffic falling after the nearby Shopko closed in June 2019.
Hansen’s had taken over for Gordy’s Market, which operated the store from spring 2012 until the local chain’s financial troubles caused it to close the location in September 2017. Prior to Gordy’s Market running the store, it had long been Ron’s Castle Foods.