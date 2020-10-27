CHIPPEWA FALLS — Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk said he is optimistic he will know this week if a deceased woman found in a suitcase at an abandoned farm in the town of Wheaton is a missing woman from the Lake Delton area. Kowalczyk also has zeroed in on a time frame when the body was likely dropped off.
The body was taken to Ramsey Medical Center in St. Paul for an autopsy, he said.
“We haven’t had confirmation yet from the medical examiner,” Kowalczyk said. “(Autopsy results) should be in this week. And we’re working hand-in-hand with the Reedsburg Police Department.”
Reedsburg Police Chief Patrick Cummings said Tuesday that his agency is still investigating the disappearance of 25-year-old Rosaly Rodriguez, who was last seen July 4. Her ex-husband reported her missing July 21. Cummings said his department is also waiting for the DNA results that could verify if the body found in Chippewa County is Rodriguez. Cummings said their investigation in Reedsburg is ongoing.
“We’re handling the missing person case down here, and there is no confirmation that the body found up there is our person,” Cummings said. “There is no other information we can release at this time.”
The corpse was inside a purple suitcase, according to a report from the National Institute of Justice. The unidentified woman was wearing a black T-shirt that reads “Sprecher’s Restaurant and Pub,” which is located in Wisconsin Dells; Rodriguez worked at that tavern for two weeks before she disappeared. Kowalczyk said officers found a “Rosaly” nametag near the body.
Meanwhile, Kowalczyk believes his office has narrowed down the days the body was likely dropped off at the abandoned farm.
“Our crime scene in Wheaton is completed,” Kowalczyk said. “We are looking for surveillance tapes from area businesses, particularly those along Highway T, from July 21 to 23. If they have them, please contact the sheriff’s department.”
While Kowalczyk has said they have a suspect, no one has been publicly identified, and no one has been arrested.
The body was found Oct. 14 on a vacant farm between 20th Avenue and 30th Avenue, along the Highway T corridor, south of 29 Pines. Officers learned the body was at the farm during a drug investigation, when an informant told them about it. Police arrived at the farmhouse and located it.
Chippewa County Coroner Ron Patten said the person was likely dead for two or more months and was decayed to the point no one would be able to identify the woman by looking at the corpse. However, both Rodriguez and the corpse have shoulder-length, black hair. Patten didn’t have any new information this week.