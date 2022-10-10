EAU CLAIRE — One candidate running for Chippewa County sheriff said he’d support legalizing marijuana, while his opponent is leery of such a policy.

The two were part of a candidate forum Monday evening organized by two community groups and held at The Community Table, 320 Putnam St., in Eau Claire.

Contact: 715-833-9204, andrew.dowd@ecpc.com, @ADowd_LT on Twitter