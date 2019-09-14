Some questions about the shootings in late July that left four dead, plus the shooter, in Lake Hallie and the town of Lafayette likely never will be answered, said Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk.
And while the investigation is technically still open, he isn’t expecting much new data.
“We’re still waiting for some feedback and documentation on cell phones,” Kowalczyk said. “In reality, it will always be an ongoing case. But we haven’t had any calls that would be helpful to the investigation. We’ll follow up on any tips we get.”
Ritchie German lived, at least part of the time, with his mother at a town home at 16964 54th Ave. in the town of Lafayette.
Either late in the evening Friday, July 26, or early Saturday, July 27, Ritchie German shot and killed his mother, Bridget German, German’s 32-year-old brother, Douglas A. German, and Douglas German’s son, eight-year-old Calvin. Kowalczyk suspects they were likely dead that Saturday morning, when Bridget German failed to show up for work at the Family Fare grocery store, less than a mile away.
Police looked for a car that German once drove, but later learned it had been junked. They also aren’t sure if he had another home besides his mom’s house.
“We never did find his property,” Kowalczyk said.
It is still unclear how German knew Laile Vang, who he shot and killed Sunday, July 28, before killing himself. German had apparently sent her text messages that were sexual in nature, but she replied that she didn’t know who he was.
The lack of answers is frustrating, he added. Law enforcement had few contacts with German over his lifetime.
“The unknown is why he did what he did, and we’ll never know because he took his own life,” Kowalczyk said.
However, authorities are confident that German acted alone and there is no danger to the public.
— Chris Vetter