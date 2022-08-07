ED_Parade_10a_081218

The Tripoli Mini Model T’s drive down N. Bridge Street during the 42nd annual Pure Water Days parade in Chippewa Falls in 2018. The event returns this Saturday, with retiring Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk serving as grand marshal.

CHIPPEWA FALLS — Jim Kowalczyk has participated in dozens of parades, whether representing law enforcement or while campaigning for sheriff.

Kowalczyk, 66, was thrilled when he received a call two months ago, asking him if he would serve as grand marshal for the 2022 Pure Water Days Parade. Kowalczyk, who is retiring in January after more than 40 years in law enforcement, said he didn't hesitate to accept.

