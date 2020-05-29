The Eau Claire County Sheriff‘s Department opened an inquiry Friday into financial practices and use of taxpayer funds at the Department of Human Services.
Eau Claire County Board supervisors Mark Beckfield and Steve Chilson requested an inquiry “due to the number of supervisors who are uncomfortable with the losses and transparency and the lack of mitigation from (DHS),” according to Beckfield.
Beckfield and Chilson, representing what they said was a double-digit number of supervisors who feel similarly, spoke with Sheriff Ron Cramer, who determined there was enough information to warrant a fact-finding inquiry.
“I can’t say that it’s criminal in nature, civil in nature or if it’s poor accounting practices,” Cramer said. “That’s what we would look at to see what really transpired … We really want to make sure that we’re spending taxpayers’ money appropriately.”
Cramer could not provide an inquiry timeline or name specific individuals who will be interviewed but said proper procedures will occur.
“We’re going to follow regular steps to find out when people were notified, how they found out; we’ll be talking to the right people,” Cramer said.
According to Cramer, if the Sheriff’s Department suspects wrongdoing, the Eau Claire County District Attorney’s Office could bring forth any potential charges. The District Attorney’s Office declined to comment.
The inquiry comes a few days after a $1.29 million error was uncovered at DHS, bringing its projected 2019 losses to $3.36 million. The error was a result of incorrect projections regarding what DHS received from the state in reconciliation money for Comprehensive Community Services, a program that assists people with mental health and substance use challenges.
Chilson expressed “total disbelief” after hearing about the reporting error Tuesday, saying it was unfathomable for DHS fiscal practices to be so lackadaisical.
“This is the final straw, and something has to be done,” Chilson said.
County Administrator Kathryn Schauf and DHS Director Diane Cable could not be reached Friday for comment.
County Board Chair Nick Smiar said he was not informed of the inquiry and that it was improper for Beckfield and Chilson to act as representatives of the County Board.
“This is a lot of storm and nonsense,” Smiar said. “There’s nothing hidden. There’s nothing under the table … Someone has decided that there’s something there, and those persons are using whatever means they can find to dig away to find something that’s not there.”
Regardless of what the inquiry turns up, Beckfield and Chilson hope it leads to better fiscal practices occurring at DHS.
“At some point you’ve got to say enough is enough,” Beckfield said.
