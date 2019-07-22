HUDSON — A knocked-down stop sign was not a factor in the crash that killed three people Friday at the intersection of Highways 64 and T, the St. Croix County sheriff’s office said Monday.
According to a news release put out by the sheriff’s office on Saturday:
The sheriff’s office responded to the crash at about 7:10 p.m. Friday at the intersection of 64 and T in the town of Stanton.
Cody L. Cook-Terhurne, 34, of Somerset, driving westbound on 64 on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, struck a 2008 Lincoln car traveling northbound on T that had entered the intersection after a stop sign. The car was driven by Thomas J. Plasch, 55, of Oakdale, Minn., and Miriam R. Espinosa, 46, also of Oakdale, was a passenger in the car.
All three died in the crash.
The St. Croix County Emergency Communications Center had received a call, moments before the crash, reporting the stop sign for northbound traffic on Highway T had been knocked down.
According to a sheriff’s office news release put out Monday:
Highway T is controlled by a stop sign, “Stop Ahead” warning signs and rumble strips. Witnesses confirm Plasch was stopped, even though the stop sign was down, as the vehicle was waiting for other traffic to clear the intersection. Numerous witnesses also confirm the motorcycle Cook-Terhurne was driving was “traveling at a very high rate of speed” just before the crash. He was also seen by witnesses, passing vehicles on the right shoulder.
About 10 minutes before the crash, the sheriff’s office received a traffic complaint in the area of 64 and 170th Avenue of a motorcycle and operator, matching the description of the Harley-Davidson and Cook-Terhurne, traveling eastbound on 64. The witness stated the motorcycle was operating at a high rate of speed, passing the caller on the centerline as there was oncoming traffic, passing other vehicles on the right, and on a hill.
Plasch and Espinosa were wearing seat belts; Cook-Terhurne was not.
Also responding to the incident were New Richmond Police Department, New Richmond EMS, Deer Park Fire and Rescue, St. Croix County Highway Department and the St. Croix County medical examiner’s offices.
At this time the sheriff’s office is awaiting toxicology results from the medical examiner’s office.
The sheriff’s office continues to investigate the crash.