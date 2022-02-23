EAU CLAIRE — A detective with the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office announced his candidacy Wednesday for the position being vacated by Sheriff Ron Cramer.
Don Henning, who will run as a Republican, becomes the first person to announce his candidacy for the Eau Claire County sheriff's race.
"This is something that has been in the making for a number of years," Henning said during his announcement address at the Eau Claire County Republican headquarters in Altoona.
If elected, Henning said he will treat the Sheriff's Office staff "like the second family we've become." He vows to provide the best training and equipment available for his staff.
The sheriff's election is still more than eight months away. Henning said he announced early because "I am going to come out first and I am going to come out bold."
Henning, 52, is a lifelong Eau Claire County resident. He and his wife, Janelle, have two adult sons.
Henning started his law enforcement career as a reserve police officer for the Eau Claire Police Department for six years after graduating from the Chippewa Valley Technical College police science program.
Henning was hired in July 1995 by the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office as a correctional officer. He was promoted to deputy in April 1998 and to detective in 2010.
As a detective, Henning said he spends most of his time investigating crimes against children, "which sadly keeps me busy."
Henning has participated in several county committees and organizations.
He is currently the Child Abduction Response Team leader, Drug Endangered Children committee member, Multi Disciplinary Team member, Local Emergency Plan Commission member and firearms instructor.
Henning said he's enjoyed his 30-plus years in law enforcement. "I've truly enjoyed working in this community. I am honored to assist people," he said. "I'm proud of what I've done."
Henning also served as a volunteer firefighter with the Township Fire Department for 30 years.
Cramer, 67, announced earlier this month that he will not seek another four-year term this fall. He will retire on Jan. 7, when the next sheriff is sworn in.
Cramer has been with the Sheriff's Office for 47 years. He started as a jailer at the age of 19 in 1975.
Cramer decided just six weeks before the election in 1996 to run for sheriff as a write-in Republican. He defeated Democratic incumbent Dick Hewitt and was sworn in in January 1997. He has been re-elected ever since.
Henning thanked Cramer for his service. "He has paved a good path for our agency," Henning said.