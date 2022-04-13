EAU CLAIRE — Student’s from Nicole Bartel’s fifth grade class eagerly lined up in front of a vending machine on Tuesday at Sherman Elementary School, 3110 W. Vine St., but their excitement wasn’t for the promise of an afternoon snack.
No — these students were waiting for their chance to claim a different sort of treat.
As a reward for collecting 1,000 stars as a class, Bartel’s students had the honor of breaking in Sherman’s brand-new book vending machine.
“This has been something that Sherman has been working on for quite a few months,” Bartel said. “To say students were excited would be an understatement.”
The idea behind the customized machine, designed and provided by Global Vending Group, came at the beginning of the school year, when Sherman’s Library Media Specialist Theresa Paine saw a similar setup on Facebook. Paine brought the idea to administration, and that idea came to fruition this week.
“It’s been really hilarious,” Paine said. “As we were getting it first set up, there was a lot of, ‘Oh, I wonder what’s going in there,' when it was empty. A lot of kids were, at first, slightly disappointed that it wasn’t going to be candy and soda. But once they realized it was books and once they realized what was in there, they were very excited.”
Students will be awarded tokens to “buy” and keep books from the machine when their classes earn 1,000 stars, or as a gift on their birthdays.
Sherman students can earn stars by exhibiting good behavior and meeting classroom expectations. Each of the nearly 500 students are guaranteed two tokens by the end of the year. With a single token, the machine will dispense a book of their choice.
The goal, Paine said, is to make books more accessible and to motivate positive behavior.
“They were thrilled to learn that these books now belong to them and are not something they are just borrowing,” Bartel said, reflecting on her class’s excitement. “The students loved showing others the books that they were able to choose and can’t wait until the next time they earn a token.”
As a teacher, Bartel said, it is always important to engage students in different ways. Seeing her students interact with the book vending machine and express their excitement has been one of the most rewarding experiences, she added.
“Seeing the kids bring the books back to the class and being able to tell them they can put their names in it — their smiles said it all,” Bartel said.
According to Paine, the machine holds 200-250 books at a time. There are currently 21 titles offered in the machine. Paine said she selected these books based on their popularity in the library. She said she also purposely chose books of varying reading levels to appeal to grades K-5. Some of the books currently stocked in the machine include “Chicka Chicka Boom Boom,” “Curious George” and “The Bad Guys.”
Global Vending Group customized the vending machine to feature Sherman’s school colors, stars and logo. The machine cost Sherman Elementary around $5,500, while each book fell within the range of $1 to $5. Additional books are on hand to restock the machine when needed.
Paine said they were lucky enough to have funds available for the project — something she didn’t initially expect. In the future, she said Sherman Elementary will likely hold fundraisers or apply for grants to fund new books for the machine. Other district schools looking to add their own book vending machines may have to do the same.
“My understanding is that there were a couple other elementaries that were looking into the machines,” Paine said. “I’m not sure if they ended up having the funds to purchase … but I know that they would all love one, as well.”
In the few days since debuting the Sherman book vending machine, Paine said she has observed widely positive reactions from the students. Looking to the future, she hopes to expand on the project, allowing students to earn more than two books a year.