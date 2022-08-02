EAU CLAIRE — A former Altoona financial adviser's recent marriage while behind bars will not stop a federal bankruptcy official from getting joint bank account records.

Chief U.S. Bankruptcy Judge G. Michael Halfenger of the Eastern District of Wisconsin ordered Monday that the spousal privilege invoked by Michael F. Shillin's new wife does not apply to the financial documents sought by a trustee.

