EAU CLAIRE — A shopping center that's seen better days on Eau Claire's southwest side is now in the running for potential redevelopment sites.

As part of ongoing talks about where to focus its efforts next, members of Eau Claire's Redevelopment Authority added Shopko Plaza strip mall along West Clairemont Avenue to its roster of candidates on Wednesday.

Contact: 715-833-9204, andrew.dowd@ecpc.com, @ADowd_LT on Twitter