Shoppers at a Wisconsin grocery store spent less on sugary drinks and bought more fruits and produce than averages found in a national study, but their eating habits still could be healthier, according to UW-Eau Claire researchers.
A team of student researchers led by economics Professor Eric Jamelske crunched data for about a year and a half on eating habits and usage of “safety-net” food assistance programs before presenting their findings Wednesday in this week’s showcase of student-faculty in the Davies Center on the university campus.
Inspired in the topic by a January 2017 New York Times article with the controversial headline “In the Shopping Cart of a Food Stamp Household: Lots of Soda,” the group wanted to see if low-income shoppers at a Wisconsin grocery store exhibited the same buying habits.
“We wanted to see if we could find similar data to that or if it would be different,” said Shelly Stephani, one of the student researchers.
A Wisconsin-based grocery chain provided the researchers with a month’s worth of detailed data from April 2017 on receipts paid with SNAP — debit cards that replaced food stamps — and non-SNAP purchases, but required that the store’s identity remain confidential.
On groceries bought with SNAP cards, 13.5% went toward fruits and vegetables, versus 17.8% on non-SNAP receipts, according to data from the local grocery store.
A 2016 U.S. Department of Agriculture report showed that on average 11.9% of a SNAP household’s grocery purchases went toward fruits and vegetables compared to 16.3% for the general population.
“In sweetened beverages, we found Eau Claire is much better at making healthy choices,” said Nathan Gilger, another one of the student researchers.
Sodas and other sugary beverages such as sports drinks and juice that are not 100% pure accounted for 5.6% of the SNAP receipts recorded during April at the local grocery store, whereas they were 9.3% in the USDA study.
Sweetened beverages took up a smaller percentage on non-SNAP receipts — 3.3% in the local data and 7.1% in the nationwide figures.
The local researchers couldn’t answer why lower income households appear to buy less healthy groceries than those that don’t get SNAP benefits as determining that wasn’t the purpose of their research.
They did look at two other programs designed to help feed low-income individuals — one that incentivizes buying local fresh produce and the other provides money to women and children, but with more restrictions than SNAP.
“We kind of looked at the carrot and the stick,” Gilger said.
Market Match, a program available at the Eau Claire Downtown Farmers Market for several years has allowed SNAP recipients to double their buying power to get fresh produce and other locally-made foods sold during the summer in Phoenix Park.
Data provided by the program shows while utilization is growing, it’s still used by the minority of people on food assistance.
Last year, there were 432 patrons at the farmer’s market that used the Market Match program, which the university researchers say amounts to 8.3% of local SNAP households. The number of participants is similar to the prior two years, but the amount of Market Match tokens used to buy food has risen. The program’s inaugural year of 2015 saw 14,780 tokens redeemed, but that had risen to 23,789 last year.
The number of SNAP recipients who use their benefits just once a year at the downtown farmer’s market has fallen while the amount of more frequent visitors has risen, according to the researchers’ data.
Jamelske had the students get statewide statistics for the Women, Infants and Children Program (commonly called WIC) to see how it compares to SNAP. The WIC program strictly limits which foods can be bought whereas SNAP just excludes alcohol, tobacco products, toiletries, household supplies, pet food, medicine and prepared foods. SNAP funds also roll over each month but WIC money must be used in the month it is issued.
The student researchers found that a portion of WIC funds issued to Wisconsin residents go unspent, but that’s not the case for SNAP money.
“Twenty-one percent of WIC benefits go unused and less than half a percent of SNAP benefits go unused,” student researcher Levi Soborowicz said.
When asked what’s the bigger factor in unspent WIC money — funds that expire monthly or a limited selection of food — he replied that he feels it is the lack of the funds rolling over that contributes largely to that.
The research project on “safety-net” food programs was partially spurred on by a public policy debate over whether SNAP spending should be limited to buying only healthy foods.
“There’s definitely pressure from some political spheres to limit what SNAP participants can use those benefits on,” Jamelske said.
He noted there was an unsuccessful attempt to do that with the national farm bill that was signed into law in December.
Jamelske referred to the nine students — Stephani, Gilger, Soborowicz, Jared Fogarty, Emma Halverson, Rivin Perinchery, Nevada Sweitzer, Benjamin Miller and Kelly Schneider — as his “fruits and vegetables” research team. And he said that the American diet is a concern in economics because poor eating habits are a major factor in rising health care costs.
The overall takeaway that all consumers should get from the research, Soborowicz said, is to be mindful of the foods you buy at the grocery store — regardless if you’re buying with a SNAP card or not.
