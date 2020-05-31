Not everything comes out perfectly the first time, and one local musician’s debut offering has been unearthed, molded and just presented to the world.
Matt Keig is an Eau Claire-based singer-songwriter who performs under the stage name Wildcat Hawkins. Performing regularly at open mics in Eau Claire and crafting his uniquely personal and intimate acoustic ballads, Keig has released his first full-length album “Rough Diamond.” The collection of songs recorded independently by Keig from 2009-2011 and recently remastered by Kyle Culver of Sprinter Studios is a unique blend of genres bound to captivate the listener in ways they may not expect.
“I hope people can have a meditation of some kind and find some catharsis in this album,” Keig said. “A lot of the songs are sad in a way but they don’t dwell in that sadness. It’s more of an acknowledgment of how I felt and dealing with those feelings in a positive way. I hope that comes through and helps ease people’s minds.”
The original title for the album was intended to be “Quantum Nostalgia,” to tease the fact some recordings are over a decade old, but upon reflection Keig decided the best name was “Rough Diamond,” for a few key reasons. He likened the music strewn throughout the record to a rough diamond to show the potential of the songs even though the quality of the recordings may not mirror the quality of the songwriting. Keig said the name implies the potential of any person to do great things and simultaneously shows his connection to nature, comparing his sound to a physical diamond someone would unearth.
Beginning by showing a few rough recordings to friends and colleagues around the Chippewa Valley, Keig said “Rough Diamond,” should be considered more of an artistic expression than a finished product. He said it shows he is more than just an acoustic guitar playing singer-songwriter, even if this side of his musical sensibilities hasn’t developed fully to this point.
“My only goal was to share these recordings with people so a few of them knew what my style was like and it wasn’t a mystery,” Keig said. “I was hopeful that maybe some buzz would come out of it and people would be able to see another side of me and not just the acoustic guitar playing side.”
Keig was born in Kentucky, moved to Minnesota as a child and has lived in a variety of places in his adult life, including in Eau Claire for the past three years. His musical journey began with playing the baritone saxophone in school and at 14 years old throwing his hands and his heart fully at the classical guitar his mother had lying around the house. And while his love for songwriting blossomed over the years, heartache and discouragement have been ever present throughout his musical career.
Before arriving in Eau Claire, Keig struggled to find the words to describe the pain he was experiencing. Plagued by heartache and discontent, he put down his guitar and closed off his singing voice for a period of time before finding refuge in the Chippewa Valley music scene.
“I gave up on music,” Keig said. “I didn’t have any motivation. I felt disconnected from my art and felt pessimistic about everything associated with being a performer in general. I didn’t have any direction for what I wanted to do, I didn’t think it mattered if my work was good or not and I didn’t think there was any type of market for the type of music I was making. But I started to meet the right people in this area and that started to turn things around.”
Now that the first Wildcat Hawkins album is out and he has found his musical inspirations again, Keig said the next step in his musical journey is to keep releasing original music and capturing the melodies which flutter through his mind, escape through his mouth and capture the hearts of music listeners.
“Music just gives me a special feeling,” Keig said. “It makes me feel at peace and in harmony with nature. Music makes me feel alert and alive. My music conjures feelings of the heart and I feel like that’s where the good stuff comes from in life. It’s the only way I can express how I really feel.”