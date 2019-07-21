A recent trip to Paris allowed a group local singers to experience the joy of making music in memorable settings and the honor of paying tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice in a historic battle.
The 60-voice UW-Eau Claire Alumni Choir, led by Gary Schwartzhoff, made the trip July 2-9. They took part in a July 4 ceremony commemorating the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion during World War II in a cemetery where thousands of American military personnel are buried. They also sang in a 351-voice choir, also led by Schwartzhoff and consisting of singers from 13 choral groups from various U.S. locations, in a choral festival in Paris.
Schwartzhoff, who is conductor and artistic director of the Eau Claire Master Singers, said the ceremony at American Cemetery, the final resting place for 9,388 U.S. citizens, was especially moving, considering that the choir sang the U.S. national anthem and participated in the daily flag-raising there.
The Eau Claire group likely was asked to raise the flag on that day, Schwartzhoff said, because he was the artistic director of the 75th Anniversary of D-Day and Liberation of France Choral Festival.
For the duty he chose two members of the Eau Claire group: Dan Reali, a member of the Master Singers and a Vietnam War veteran, and Jennifer Eddy, a local physician and part-time French teacher who helped the choir members with their French diction.
The Alumni Choir also sang three other works at the cemetery. Schwartzhoff described the experience there as especially meaningful to him, considering that he has made other trips to France, including visits with choral groups on the D-Day 50th and 60th commemorations. Those trips were with the UW-Eau Claire Concert Choir when he was director of choral activities at the university.
“I think the whole tour to France had meaning and purpose because we went to the American Cemetery and were granted the opportunity to perform the national anthem there,” he said. “That’s why we went to France — to honor those who had served.”
He added: “For us to have gone to the cemetery to acknowledge these veterans, several members of the choir said, was the highlight of the tour.”
Schwartzhoff and his wife, Nancy, who is the Master Singers’ executive assistant and accompanist, spoke recently about the eventful trip.
About 20 friends and family members of the singers also joined the Eau Claire contingent. Two members of that group, longtime supporters of the local choir, also shared their memories of the experience.
Moving experiences
Charlie Bauer, former UW-Eau Claire vice chancellor for business and student services, took part with his wife, Lucy. He described the impact of realizing the sacrifice of those who served.
“To be at Omaha Beach and the American Cemetery, no less on the Fourth of July, and watch this ritual, was totally moving,” Bauer said. “The American flag was raised, and the chorus from Wisconsin, Gary’s chorus, performed the national anthem, and in the background was thousands of white crosses marking the graves of the American soldiers that died either during the D-Day operation or at a different time. It almost overwhelms you to see that.”
Carole Halberg, former president of the UW-Eau Claire Foundation, called the occasion “one of the most moving experiences of my life.”
Halberg, who went on the trip with her husband, Wayne, wrote in an email: “The day was perfect, clear blue skies, gentle breeze, warm sunlight. So unlike D-Day 75 years ago when our landing met with horrible weather and nearly impossible conditions. I knew that nearly 10,000 people were buried at the Cemetery, but to actually see that many white crosses on those green grounds made a huge impact on all of us. The grounds are impeccable. I guess the level of care devoted to that place was a surprise to us, blessedly so.”
The choral event, on July 8, took place at one of Paris’ beautiful cathedrals: Eglise de La Madeleine. The featured work on the program was “Requiem for the Living” by Dan Forrest, which the Master Singers performed during their spring concert.
Gary Schwartzhoff said he chose that piece for Paris because, while requiems typically pay tribute to those who are deceased, he thought it would be appropriate to call attention to those who are living, including members of the so-called “Greatest Generation,” who fought so bravely and successfully in World War II.
Other works were “Cantique de Jean Racine” by famed composer Gabriel Faure (1845-1924), who was a longtime organist at the cathedral; “Invictus” by Joshua Rist; “Eternal Father, Strong to Save,” also known as the Navy Hymn; “Let Peace Then Still the Strife” by Mack Wilberg; and “Homeland” by Z. Randall Stroope. A professional orchestra from Paris accompanied the singers.
An audience of more than 700 offered two standing ovations during the performance. One was for “Requiem for the Living,” and the other was for the Navy Hymn, which Gary Schwartzhoff said may have been helped by the fact that the audience was encouraged to sing on one verse.
“Whenever you can add ‘the greater choir’ to a performance, it’s a trick of the trade,” he said. “Usually it gets the audience on your side, and they become emotionally invested.”
However, Nancy Schwartzhoff added, “They liked everything. The audience was very receptive, I would say.”
Making an impression
Bauer was impressed with the entire performance, especially “Requiem for the Living.”
“We’ve heard it performed maybe five or six times, and every time it’s just wonderful,” he said. “But to have the ‘Requiem for the Living’ being the central piece being performed, it gives you a little bit of hope for the future. … It’s just an absolutely beautiful, magnificent piece of music.”
Halberg, who praised “the absolutely outstanding performance of the choir and accompanying French orchestra,” credited a number of factors. To start with, she commended the effort of Gary and Nancy Schwartzhoff to make it happen.
“These choirs from across the United States were diverse in terms of age, level of experience and talent. Gary had basically four days to pull it all together through a series of intense rehearsals,” she said.
Halberg also noticed the standing-room-only audience.
“My husband kept saying, ‘Who’s going to come to this?’ I told him the place would be packed,” she said. “That church has a very active, supportive congregation. Additionally my opinion is that a certain large percentage of European people seem to be oriented toward attending music and other events. ... They seem to appreciate cultural events and attend in spite of very little advertising.”
Halberg said she saw the same thing 15 years ago in traveling with the UW-Eau Claire Concert Choir, also directed by Gary Schwartzhoff, through Spain and France.
The Schwartzhoffs also described the French as being strong supporters of cultural events, including the choral festival concert.
“They turned away like 150 people,” Gary Schwartzhoff said. “It was full, and for safety reasons they couldn’t take any more. They fully expected that to happen.”
Nancy Schwartzhoff added: “They asked about setting up extra chairs, and they said they couldn’t because of fire regulations or whatever, so they turned people away.”
As for how he met the challenge of leading 351 singers, Gary Schwartzhoff replied, “You bring drumsticks with you.”
That may sound like a one-liner, but Schwartzhoff wasn’t kidding.
“Seriously, I knew that was going to be a problem,” he said. “Thirteen interpretations, 13 independent minds about how the music is to be performed, and suddenly there’s one. I started the rehearsal by saying this: ‘I am pleased all 13 choirs are here, but they no longer exist in this concert. We are one. The Allies came here to win this war. We are coming here to present this recognition.’
“I had to have sticks for a while,” he continued, repeating the ticking sound vocally, “keeping eighth-note pulse underneath.”
Cultural attractions
When not performing, those on the trip also got to explore Paris, which provided its own highlights as well.
“I think Paris is culturally rich,” Gary Schwartzhoff said. “It isn’t that the cities here in the United States are not, but the culture in France is breathtaking. The poets, the painters, composers. They have years of history on their side that we don’t have here in the United States. We are still the New World here in the United States of America.”
Cultural highlights for the Schwartzhoffs included Giverny, where Impressionist painter Claude Monet lived and worked and which is depicted in some of his most famous works.
“It’s pretty spectacular,” Nancy Schwartzhoff said.
They also looked at the glorious but fire-damaged Notre Dame Cathedral.
“They will rebuild,” Gary Schwartzhoff said. “It will be better than ever.”
Other members of the tour, including the singers when they weren’t rehearsing, checked out sites that attracted their interest, including museums, the Eiffel Tower and various pubs and restaurants where they could sample French cuisine.
But besides enjoying the French culture, the choral group was able to share American-created musical art as well.
As Nancy Schwartzhoff observed: “With music, people say it’s a universal language, and I think that’s true because everybody can listen to and appreciate music. Even if you don’t speak their language, it brings you together with a common understanding. It just kind brings everybody together.”
It would seem that’s especially true when that common understanding commemorates an effort that helped save the world.