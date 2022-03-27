CHIPPEWA FALLS — Six candidates, including two incumbents, are competing for three seats on the Chippewa Falls School Board. The top three vote-getters on April 5 will win the seats.
School board seats are three-year terms. There are no wards or districts in Chippewa Falls. School board members earn $750 annually, but the board president receives $900, while the vice-president, clerk and treasurer earn $800.
Incumbent Kathy Strecker is not seeking another term.
The six candidates are incumbents David Czech and Sherry Jasper, along with James Ledebuhr, Sarah Hanson, Katie Bushman, and Dennis Fehr. All six were given identical questionnaires. Here are the responses for Czech, Jasper and Ledebuhr. The responses for the other three candidates will run Tuesday.
Name: David Czech
Age: 51
Address: 14 W. Willow St., Chippewa Falls
Prior elected experience: six total years School Board, three years school board president
Name: Sherry Jasper
Age: 58
Address: 7623 196th St., Chippewa Falls
Prior elected experience: Elected to School Board in April 2021
Name: James A. Ledebuhr
Age: 55
Address: 13665 85th Ave, Chippewa Falls
Prior elected experience: Christ Lutheran School Board 2011-2021; President of CLS Board 2020-2021.
•••
1) What made you decide to run for school board?
Czech: “I have promised to give back to this school district as much as possible. Whether it is the school board, coaching, volunteering or even speaking to a business law class, I want to use whatever tools I have to help in the best way possible. Right now, I think this is where I can help the most.”
Jasper: “I am committed to honoring a promise I made when selected to fill an opening on the board in August 2020. The promise then was to do my best to serve our children and community. All children deserve a board that seeks to give the best education and opportunities to all students. We can only succeed when we work together.”
Ledebuhr: “The direction the current CFAUSD School Board took during the onset of COVID.”
•••
2) What qualities do you bring, life experiences, etc., that make you a good candidate for the board? Why should people vote for you?
Czech: “{span}I think my background in athletics and in general extracurricular and Booster Club activities is a plus. I will never forget how important these outside activities are in keeping a student grounded, balanced, and committed. My expertise in business allows me to efficiently tackle and solve problems.”{/span}
Jasper: “As a current school board member, lifelong educator and community advocate, I want to work together to support our kids, educators, schools and community. I will listen first, ask questions and seek understanding. I will draw on my experiences to find solutions that are respectful and inclusive of all and help us rise as a community. Your vote for me means a vote for kindness, experience, collaboration, a belief that all students belong and a willingness to work to make a difference.”
Ledebuhr: “After spending 10 years on the CLS School Board, including two years as its president, I gained a unique perspective on education which many may not have. I am a husband and the father of two school-aged children. Over the last thirty years I’ve trained and taught the martial arts and have built a solid, diverse background in the financial and insurance industries. These combined factors give me a well-rounded foundation and vested interest in becoming a school board member.”
•••
3) If elected, what issues would you want to tackle first?
Czech: “{span}You cannot be an effective board member if you think the board’s agenda should be your agenda. I will continue to use common “community” sense and solve the issues as they come before us. We have had a heck of an interesting ride these last six years. I didn’t pick the issues, but I worked with the other six members of the board to tackle each and every issue as they came up.”{/span}
Jasper: “After an election, the first issue is to form a school board that will put aside individual agendas and pledge to serve our students and community. We must continue to recalibrate how to maximize the resources we have for student learning and successes.”
Ledebuhr: “I will fight to turn around our recently slipping academics and want to focus on our school curriculum: math / science / language. One of my goals would be to keep critical race theory (CRT) out of our curriculum.”