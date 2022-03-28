CHIPPEWA FALLS — Six candidates, including two incumbents, are competing for three seats on the Chippewa Falls School Board. The top three vote-getters on April 5 will win the seats.
School board seats are three-year terms. There are no wards or districts in Chippewa Falls. School board members earn $750 annually, but the board president receives $900, while the vice-president, clerk and treasurer earn $800.
Incumbent Kathy Strecker is not seeking another term.
The six candidates are incumbents David Czech and Sherry Jasper, along with James Ledebuhr, Sarah Hanson, Katie Bushman, and Dennis Fehr. All six were given identical questionnaires. Here are the responses for Hanson, Bushman and Fehr. The responses for the other three candidates ran in Monday’s paper.
Name: Katie Bushman
Age: 34
Address: 10037 130th Avenue, Bloomer
Prior elected experience: none
Name: Dennis Fehr
Age: 31
Address: 7215 County Highway X
Prior elected experience: Town of Wheaton elected supervisor in 2017
Website: www.DennisFehr.US
Name: Sarah Hanson
Age: 38
Address:7506 County Hwy T, Chippewa Falls
Prior elected experience: First time candidate
1) What made you decide to run for school board?
Bushman: “I am a parent, local business owner, and proud community member in the Chippewa Falls area. I love our public schools and our community, and I want to serve as an advocate for every child in our district to have access to the safe, inclusive, and fulfilling educational experience they deserve. I see a need in our community and on our school board for new ideas and perspectives, and I feel called to serve my community by lending my time, voice, and experience to the CFAUSD Public School system. I look forward to the opportunity to make our schools and our community stronger.”
Fehr: “Having seven young children I am deeply concerned with the direction and standard of education in our school system. For the 2020-2021 school year Chippewa received a 67.6/100 (68% D+) score from the WI Dept of Public Instruction. I am committed to focusing our district’s attention back to the critical elements of education: math, science, language arts, and life sciences such as personal finance, investing, trade programs, and home skills.”
Hanson: “{span}The last few years have been very eye opening for parents. Mandates on our children, limited transparency with parents, a decline in minimum Wisconsin test scores, lack of ability for quarantined children to complete assignments, explicit material in school libraries, CRT being taught to our children and many more concerning areas. I want to help improve the direction our schools are currently trying to take.”{/span}
2) What qualities do you bring, life experiences, etc., that make you a good candidate for the board? Why should people vote for you?
Bushman: “In short, I genuinely want to see every child in our district (and beyond) grow and thrive. I have devoted the last six years to service in our schools and community through PTO, charities, and community outreach. I know that my experiences as a parent, foster/adoptive parent, business owner, and advocate will be a benefit to our school board and our community. I will approach the challenges and responsibilities of my role with an eagerness to learn, grow, and collaborate so that collectively our board can strengthen our public schools and support every child in the Chippewa Falls School District.”
Fehr: “Having operated Pioneer Painting for over ten years, I have worked with many young people who graduated high school with very few real-world skills, and even less skill in math, science, and reading. Our schools have become so focused on providing equality, that they seem to have forgotten that their standard of education is rated at a D+, that each student is different, has different goals, and learns differently. Our children deserve a quality education that accounts for their specific needs, goals, and desires – not one that is proud of providing a poor education equally.”
Hanson: “{span}I am a mom of 3 boys who have all been or still are in the Chippewa Falls school district. I work in a nearby County, where I have gained experience attending board meetings along with standards and regulations. My degree in accounting also helps me to understand budgeting and priorities. I will represent not just our children but a parent’s point of view with a common sense approach.”{/span}
3) If elected, what issues would you want to tackle first?
Bushman: “As a new board member my first task will be to learn, ask questions, and build connections with my fellow board members so we can effectively collaborate. Public education exists to strengthen our community and help children achieve their potential, and I plan to serve with that as my focus. One of my highest priorities is to ensure that our educators and administration have access to the resources and training needed to provide every child with a quality education in a safe, accessible, and inclusive environment. Our educators face a wide range of educational, economic, and behavioral needs in their classrooms, and it is our responsibility to offer the support and funding necessary to champion every child’s education.”
Fehr: “The first step in solving any problem is recognizing that there is one. We must recognize that our school district has low scores in critical educational areas so that we can begin to refocus our attention and resources on how we will increase our children’s scores so that they are prepared for life after school. This comes through focused, transparent, actions and I believe that is what is needed.
WI Dept Public Instruction 2021 Priority Area Scores: English Language Arts Score: 63.6 Mathematics Score: 61.7 Viewable at: https://apps2.dpi.wi.gov/reportcards/
Hanson: “{span}Parental rights and involvement are essential for our children’s academic progress. We must not allow those rights to be taken away because educating our children is a group effort. There is a current negative point of view being portrayed on parents and their involvement with their children’s education which needs to be turned back around and replaced with encouragement for parents to get involved.”{/span}