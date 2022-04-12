EAU CLAIRE — A neighborhood park is set to become home to Eau Claire’s second public skate park this summer and also get new playground equipment.
The City Council voted 11-0 on Tuesday to approve a contract with Los Angeles-based Spohn Ranch to build the skate park this summer for up to $275,000.
Steve Plaza, manager of the city’s parks, forestry, cemetery, building and grounds, said the company has said it will build the 5,200-square-foot skate park this summer.
The Boyd Park skate park will be significantly bigger than the one the city built in 2013 at Lakeshore Park. In addition to accommodating more skaters, Plaza said features included in the new skate park are also designed for varying skill levels.
The city is spending $200,000 on the project — initially pledging just $20,000 but then upping its funding by $180,000 in November after hearing from advocates for the skate park. The Eau Claire Skaters Association has contributed $75,000 toward the skate park.
Before the skate park is built on the northwest corner of Boyd Park, the city will relocate a playground currently there and add new equipment.
“We will move the playground to the other side of the park,” Plaza said, noting it will be moved closer to a shelter and public restrooms.
The swing set and monkey bars currently there will make the move. But other playground equipment currently in Boyd Park will be used for spare parts for compatible play sets in other city parks.
“We’re going to repurpose them,” Plaza said.
Two new play sets have been ordered for Boyd Park and are scheduled to be installed when the playground is relocated in late June to early July, Plaza said. Relocating the playground is expected to take about two weeks.
“We obviously don’t want a park without a playground for more than a couple of weeks,” Plaza said.
For the upgraded playground, the city is spending $94,500 and the Eastside Hill Neighborhood Association is contributing $35,000.
“It will be a definite upgrade,” Plaza said of the new playground.
Council members primarily questioned Plaza about the timing and plans for this summer’s projects at the park, but one was already thinking ahead to winter.
With Boyd Park’s large flat lawn serving as the spot for an outdoor ice skating rink during the cold season, Councilman Jeremy Gragert asked if the new park amenities will affect that space.
Plaza responded that edges of the playground and skate park will slightly encroach on the rink’s area, but not by much.
“It will still remain the largest ice rink in town,” he added.
While work at Boyd Park won’t begin for a couple of months, two other neighborhood parks will get upgrades much sooner. New playground equipment is scheduled to begin installation next week at Newell and McDonough parks and be finished by mid-May, Plaza said.
Other business
Also during Tuesday’s council meeting:
- Union contracts for city police officers and transit workers were unanimously approved by the council for 2022 through 2024. Included in them is 1.25% across-the-board raises in both January and July of those three years, which is in line with what union firefighters and nonunion workers are getting.
- New technology for the city’s bus system will be purchased from North Carolina-based TransLoc for about $900,000, the council decided in an 11-0 vote. Paid for by the federal CARES Act, the system will let the public track buses in real-time, make automated announcements on buses of upcoming stops, handle fare collection, collect rider data and place three electronic kiosks in the city where people can buy passes.
- Construction contracts were unanimously approved for $1.98 million for additions and renovations to Fire Station No. 6, 3020 Golf Road, and $409,200 to replace roofing, doors, windows and air conditioning units at Fire Station No. 9, 3611 Campus Road.
- Council members David Klinkhammer, Catherine Emmanuelle and John Lor, who all did not seek re-election this month, spoke about their time on the council. Klinkhammer served 14 years between stints as a district and at-large representative, Emmanuelle has been on council for about a decade and Lor just completed a single three-year term. All three will be formally recognized for their service during the April 26 council meeting.