EAU CLAIRE — City leaders will consider upping their contribution toward creating a second skate park in Eau Claire during this afternoon’s vote on the 2022 budget.
Initially provided $20,000 in 2020’s budget, the City Council will decide whether the project should get an additional $180,000 to get it built next year.
During Monday night’s public hearing on the proposed 2022 budget, several skateboarding enthusiasts spoke about a desire among Eau Claire residents to see a skate park built at Boyd Park.
“The community support for this space has never been stronger,” said Gabe Brummett, founder of the Eau Claire Skaters Association. “I’m pretty sure if this wasn’t a virtual meeting, you’d see a lot of us in the room tonight.”
The organization has been raising money for nine years and had gotten $65,834 in donations, he said Monday. But more is needed to build a park the size that skaters contend is needed to put Eau Claire on par with other communities, he said.
Thomas Kemp, a UW-Eau Claire economics professor and former councilman, said that smaller communities of New Richmond and Neillsville have much larger parks than Eau Claire’s existing one at Lakeshore Park.
Himself a skateboarder, Kemp contrasted the proposed skate park to other athletic facilities — basketball courts, baseball diamonds and soccer fields — without making users pay the bulk of their costs.
“These are public spaces,” he said of skate parks. “We should invest in them.”
Kemp also called the increased contribution “small potatoes” in comparison to the $186.9 million in public projects the city has planned over the next five years.
But fellow Eau Claire resident Carey Hoeft doesn’t feel the same way about the increased spending proposed for a skate park.
“That’s 10 times the amount of the city’s contribution earlier mentioned,” she said to the council.
Hoeft argued the large amount of money put toward a skate park would only benefit young, able-bodied people interested in the sport as opposed to broader demographics of city residents.
Susan Wolfgram, who had driven her children and their friends to other cities to skateboard, said the sport does draw a broader group of people than many assume.
“Skateboarding and its history are about equity, diversity and inclusion,” she said.
Wolfgram said skateboarding can also appeal to children who don’t enjoy team sports or lack the money to participate in them.
Of seven people who spoke at Monday night’s budget hearing, six addressed the skate park funding issue.
The other person was Brian Frion, a local electrician who urged the city to do something about delays in getting building permits.
“There’s just not enough manpower to handle all the inspections and permits that are necessary,” he said.
Frion cited one example of a storm-damaged house that took weeks to get approval for permits to fix it up.
He asked city leaders to consider adding overtime, a new position or whatever they could to address the delays.
Earlier in Monday’s meeting, city Finance Director Jay Winzenz mentioned $3 million in requests from city departments — mostly for new positions — that were denied primarily due to state-imposed limits on raising property taxes. Among those denied positions is a new building inspector.