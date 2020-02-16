Flying Eagles won two major classes to feature the club’s 88th annual junior ski jumping tournament Sunday at the Mt. Washington Ski Complex.
Annie Misurek won U12 Female and Elijah Gundry tied for first in U12 Open Male as 80 jumpers from four states took part in the action.
Misurek was a runaway winner on the 30-meter hill despite being charged with a fall on her second jump of 25 1/2 meters (84 feet) when she dragged her hands. Her first flight of 25 meters was one of the highest scored efforts of the day.
“I think I pushed myself a little too hard on the second one,” said the 11 year old who has been jumping seven years. “But I was happy with my jumps.
“I’m excited for the 55-meter (hill) to open and my goal is the 2026 Olympics.”
Gundry has been jumping since he was three and the experience showed as he had flights of 26 1/2 and 26 meters (87 and 85 feet) to score 172.5 points and share first with Gavin Mjolsness of Coleraine. Minn.
“My first jump was better than my second but I was pleased,” said Gundry and looking ahead added, “My goal is to jump Silver Mine one of these years, maybe next year.”
None of the juniors threatened the 30-meter hill record of 31 meters or 102 feet set last year by Maxim Glyvka of Chicago.
In all there were 19 Flying Eagles taking part with Ethan Kuehl and Lola Donnelly also taking first in minor classes.
Other winners on the 30-meter were Cubby Danielson of Coleraine, Minn. and Greta Dickman of Wisconsin Rapids.
Winners on the 15-meter hill were Sadie McCrank and Caleb Maki of St. Paul and Christain Myrda of Chicago while taking honors on the 7-meter were Frances Langer and Astrid Morris of Cloquet, Minn., and Ryder Swanson of Cloquet.
In Masters Class for adults, Payton Swanson of Coleraine won with the day's longest jump of 30 meters while 59-year-old Joe Berens of St. Paul was second.
The class also featured the final career jump by 65-year-old Doug Maki of Coleraine who is hanging up his skis after jumping all his life, including countless times at Silver Mine Hlll. He said he was healed after going through heart surgery last summer.
“I want to thank the Eau Claire Ski Club for staging such a premier event,” he said. “It’s always fun to come to Eau Claire.”
Maki was the elder of three family generations to take part. Daughter Alana Maki-Foust now teaches and runs the junior ski club in Cameron and her daughter Talia also skied.
In the Nordic Combined event with the cross country portion held below the hill after the jumping, the Flying Eagles had a winner in Zack Johnson in U10 male. Jonah Velasquez was third in U8 male.
It was also learned at the hill from father Russ Gorski that 13-year-old son and Flying Eagle Mason Gorski suffered a broken arm in a sensational spill in US Cup competition at Brattleboro, Vt.