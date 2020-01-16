Spectators will get to see a new and exciting ball game this weekend at Silver Mine Hill.
It’s head-to-head knockout distance-only ski jumping competition and it will be held Saturday in place of the regular tournament format.
“We’ve had this the past three years at the Junior Nationals and it’s gone over big,” said Paul Jastrow, the brainstorm of the show. “It’s different and it’s fun.”
To make it a fair event, it is held on a handicap system in a bracket similar to that of the 64-team NCAA basketball tournament.
Each skier will be graded on his/her performance in Friday night’s opening competition with trial and two competition jumps averaged out to calculate the seeding.
As an example, if a jumper averages out to 90 meters and another at 70, the lower average receives a 20-meter handicap and the competition between to two starts even on the knockout jump.
The skier with the longest jump wins and advances to the next round and that continues until it comes down to the Final Four – yes, as in the basketball playoff – the four best, or survivors, to determine a winner.
There are four different brackets that will send their winner to the finals.
“The whole idea is to give the less experienced skiers a fair chance,” Jastrow said. “We wanted to do something different at Junior Nationals because the mid-round jumpers weren’t doing that well.”
It will allow the PA announcers to tell exactly how it’s going. In the event of a tie, style points will be used to determine a winner.
There are expected to be 40 to 45 jumpers in competition in the bracket of 64 so it will be a short first round.
Getting closer
There is hope that the new 55-meter jump at Mt. Washington will be ready for jumping by late summer.
Although the 100-foot tower can be seen above the treetops, progress has been slow in its completion.
“Market and Johnson has offered to help us complete the project,” said project chairman Matt Gundry. “We’re moving the steel to their warehouse to be assembled and in the spring, they will provide a crane to put it in place.
“It will be a big help to have that part of the job completed.”
Gundry said what will remain will be putting the track in, laying plastic on the landing hill and installing railings.
The new hill is expected to allow jumps of well over 200 feet year-round.
Unique Club
The Eau Claire Ski Club is a unique organization of over 130 years which has put the city on the world map with entirely volunteer help.
It has had jumpers in eight Olympic Games, coaches in two and club members serve as a major hill crew at two more Games.
Different groups have led the way through those years and continues this year with people like Dan and Lisa Mattoon, Paul, Tami and Zach Jastrow, Matt Gundry, Dan Wold, Pat Hamler, Paul Seipel, Don Dahl, Paul Loomis and Jim and Chad Winrich just to name a few who are leading the way. There are many more.
Without them, there would be no tournament.
They have led in the major job of snowing and preparing the hill and taking care of the many technical aspects of the operation that has earned the club the honor as one of the top ski jumping communities in the nation.
By the Numbers
5 – National championships
17 – U.S. Cup
51 – Years at Silver Mine
96 – Record in meters
134 – Club anniversary
315 – Record in feet
Future Flyers
Nick Mattoon is coach of the young Flying Eagles at the Mt. Washington Ski Complex and was pleased by the turnout of toddlers on Learn-to-Ski day over the holidays.
“There were 26 families that showed up and that means about 25 to 30 kids,” said Mattoon. “Those who were ready jumped all of the hills (7, 15 and 30-meters).”
Mattoon’s career started there as a youngster and led him to rank among the best in the U.S. as a 2018 Olympic alternate and he wants to give back to the next generation.
Short Jumps
Ski jumping is held in winter and that generally means cold weather. But spectators can bundle up, use the spacious and heated WEAU Channel 13 heated hospitality tent or swarm by the many bonfires to keep warm. ... Returning once again to serve as a style judge will be city two-time Olympian and five-time Silver Mine winner Reed Zuehlke, who is fresh from judging the final two events of the World Series of ski jumping – the 4-Hills German-Austrian ski extravaganza in which he was a successful jumper a generation ago. Zuehlke has already been selected as Assistant TD for the 2022 China Olympic Games. ... One of two Americans taking part in the 4-Hills was Flying Eagle Andrew Urlaub, who finished far down the list but did have a trial ride of 117 meters (384 feet) and gained valuable experience with the world’s best. He remains in Europe and will take part in the World Junior championships next month in Germany. Last year, he survived the cut and finished with a highly-respectable 27th place. ... A Flying Eagle grounded was Vic Sorensen, a key hill worker and coach of the late 1900s who died last year after being named to the club’s Hall of Fame. ... Mike Cushman and Garrett Denney return along with Luc Anthony to let spectators know what’s happening as the Voices of the Hill. ... Paul Jastrow is Chief of Competition and Dan Wold returns after a year’s absence as Chief of the Landing Hill although Dave Tomten remains in Arizona. Ken Barker is a first-time TD.