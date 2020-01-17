Slovenia power jumper Nik Fabijan was looking forward to another attack on Silver Mine Hill.
He came within a meter of the hill record while sweeping last year’s tournaments.
But he will have to wait.
“It was the wind and not the snow,” said the 22-year old. “We’re used to jumping in the snow and I was ready.”
Yes, it was the wind, a headwind that saw gusts reaching 17-meters in the blowing snow that forced postponement of Friday night’s 5 Hills and U.S. Cup ski jumping openers of the Flying Eagles Ski Club.
Club officials officially called off the jumping at 7:30 p.m. and rescheduled it for 9 a.m. today, weather permitting.
The cross country run of the Nordic Combined event will be held at 1:30 p.m. at Tower Ridge and tonight’s jumping will come off as scheduled beginning with a trial round at 3:30 p.m. and jumping at 6 p.m.
“With the conditions the way they were, this was our only choice,” said Chief of Competition Paul Jastrow. “The wind may not have seemed that bad at the bottom of the hill but it would have been dangerous for the jumpers to leap into.”
Chad Winrich, official starter at the top of the 146-foot slide, said he had to turn away it was blowing so hard.
“We may experience some wind in the morning, but it is predicted to come out of the northwest and we’re hoping it will not affect the jumpers that much.”
Friday night’s gale from the southeast blew directly up the hill.
“With more snow expected, it will be a challenge for the ski club to clear the hill,” Jastrow said. “But I’ve never seen our crew face a challenge they couldn’t handle.”
Chief of Landing Pat Hamler said it was a disappointment after there were some training jumps earlier in the day.
“We cleared the hill and it was in perfect condition,” he said.
A good-sized crowd lingered in the WEAU-TV heated hospitality tent and around the bonfires after the postponement.
This morning’s competition will feature two competition jumps without a trial round for the 44 entries.