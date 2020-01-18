Mother Nature threw a curve ball at the Flying Eagles Ski Club but it was able to hit the ball out of the park.
After staging a morning 5-Hills/U.S. Cup ski jumping tournament, the club ignored cold temperatures and a strong wind out of the northwest to pull off a successful night event in 8-degree weather with a wind chill of 9 below before a large and enthusiastic crowd.
The highlight of the night show was a 93 1/2 meter jump (307 feet) by Finland’s Juho Ojala who battled Slovenia’s Nejc Toporis for first place.
In the morning tournament, snow blowing on the in-run track held down the distance of the jumps as the Eau Claire Ski Club celebrated its 134th anniversary at Silver Mine Hill.
And it produced a rare tie for honors between Slovenia’s two invading stars – defending champion Nik Fabijan and Toporis.
The tournament, which began at 9:30 a.m., replaced Friday night’s scheduled action blown out by high winds.
City highlights from the morning were the performance of Stewart and Logan Gundry in U.S. Cup class as they took 10th and 11th among 21 riders while Nate and Nick Mattoon came in sixth and seventh in the 5-Hill Class.
Fabijan, who came within a half-meter of the hill record in winning last year, turned in the longest jump of 87 meters (285 feet), far off the record of 96 meters (315 feet), but it wound up as the longest of the morning.
And it only could gain him a tie with Toporis as both scored 226.0 points based on distance and style.
Fabijan added a jump of 84 1/2 meters (278) while Toporis had jumps of 86 and 84 meters (272-274).
“Conditions were bad but you still have to jump,” said Fabijan. “The track was little sticky but okay. It was about as far as the weather would allow.”
Toporis surprised with a fine performance in his first attempt on the hill.
“It was so-so,” Toporis said. “It was sticky and the tail wind didn’t help. I can jump better.”
Finns Timo Tainio, Ogala and Niko Loytainen rounded out the top five.
Nate Mattoon edged out brother Nick by .5 of a point with jumps of 74 1/2 and 75 meters (245-246) while Nick, seeing his first action of the year, had jumps of 73 and 76 meters (240-249).
“I could’ve done better but it wasn’t too bad,” said younger brother Nate.
Said Nick: “It was fun just getting back on the skis. I’m still getting the feeling. I think I left about five meters on the hill each ride.”
A strong showing of the juniors in U.S. Cup was headed by Tate Frantz, representing the New York Ski Education Foundation. He had jumps of 84 and 83 meters (276-272) to edge out Evan Nichols, another Eastern entry who had jumps of 80 and 85 meters (262-279).
Henry Johnstone, New York; Aidan Ripp, Cloquet, Mn., and Beckett Ledger, Park City, UT followed with strong showings.
Stewart Gundry, 13, had slightly longer jumps (73 1/2 and 74) to edge past brother Logan, 17, who did 69 and 72.
Both said they were pleased with their second jumps.
“It was sticky but you did as well as you could,” Stewart said. “I feel really good about the last one.”
“There was a snow buildup on the track and landing and you had to be careful not to fall on your face,” said Logan.
Madison’s Anna Hoffmann was the standout in a strong 15-female field.
She had jumps of 68 1/2 and 69 meters (225-226 feet) for 152.0 points to finish well ahead of runner-up Jillian Highfill, Park City, Utah, who had the longest jump of the group at 70 meters. Cara Larson, Chicago, was third.
Despite the icy conditions, the night tournament produced longer jumps with Ojala’s sensational leap the only one over 300 feet but several over 85 meters, including two of 90 meters (295 feet) by Toporis.
Ojala’s second leap vaulted him to the win. After a first ride of 88 meters, he finished with 249.5 points, one point better than Toporis.
“The first one was very good,” said Ojala, a 24-year old who is working to become a paramedic. “It seemed like I had a little head wind.”
Toporis, taking over for last year’s champion Fabijan as the top Slovenian, showed two steady jumps but just missed a repeat victory.
“I was really happy with my jumps,” Toporis, a 19-year old machinist said. “My first jump was good, the second one not that good.”
Fabijan, who had a jump of 95 1/2 meters last year, fell back with a first ride of 80 meters and came back with a ride of 87 meters to finish third.
Nate Mattoon had strong rides of 81 and 80 meters to wind up sixth, one place ahead of Nick.
The lone casualty of the weekend was Finland’s Timo Tainio, who caught a ski while landing a 91-meter second round jump and had to be carted from the hill with undisclosed injuries.
US Cup Class produced heated competition with Ripp winning with jumps of 88 1/2 and 85 meters, edging Nichols by .5 of a point. Nichols had rides of 85 and 88 meters.
Among the Flying Eagles, Stewart Gundry, with a second ride of 78 meters, came in 11th, one place ahead of Logan, who had a first ride of 79 1/2.
Hoffmann was a runaway winner in female class, repeating with jumps of 77 and 84 1/2 meters. Highfill was second and Larson third.
Johnstone was the winner in the Junior World Nordic Combined qualifier. He wound up 14 seconds ahead of Nichols and 22 ahead of Ripp. Stewart and Logan Gundry wound up 11th and 12th.